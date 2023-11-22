Colts DT DeForest Buckner nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees are chosen for their demonstration of on-field sportsmanship. 

For the third consecutive season, the Colts nominated defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. 

Nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award are recognized for exemplifying outstanding sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity on competition. 

"Sportsmanship is the core of the game, the vanguard of public confidence, the keeper of game integrity," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the spirit of fair play and the values of respect, integrity, commitment to team and resiliency at the highest level of competition."

Buckner will be considered by a panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community, which will determine eight finalists – four from each conference – for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Those players are Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler. 

Through 10 games this season, Buckner has five sacks, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

