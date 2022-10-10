As Colts Seek Solutions On Offense, Defense Comes Through With Clutch Late-Game Plays

Four critical plays by the Colts' defense are massive reasons why this team sits at 2-2-1 through five games. 

Oct 10, 2022 at 02:51 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

As the Colts work figure out solutions and find answers on offense, they've been able to earn a 2-2-1 record thanks to some standout late-game playmaking by their defense.

And while that record isn't where the team wants to be, it could be worse if not for the defense's ability to come up with four plays that significantly impacted – if not downright sealed – two wins and one tie:

Week 1: With 40 seconds left in overtime and the Texans facing a third-and-one on the Colts' 47-yard line, Grover Stewart brings down running back Rex Burkhead for a loss of two. Houston punts on fourth down, effectively sealing a 20-20 tie.

Week 3: With eight seconds left and the Chiefs having the ball on the Colts' 46-yard line, Stephon Gilmore deflects Patrick Mahomes' pass into the waiting arms of Rodney McLeod Jr. for a game-sealing interception.

Week 5: With 2:13 left in the fourth quarter and the Broncos having a third-and-four at the Colts' 13-yard line, Gilmore picks off Russell Wilson, triggering a game-tying drive by the offense. It was only the second interception thrown by an offense in the red zone while leading by one possession with under three minutes left in a game since at least 1994, per Pro Football Reference.

Week 5: With 2:38 left in overtime and the Broncos facing a fourth-and-one at the Colts' five-yard line, Gilmore swats away Wilson's pass in the end zone, clinching the Colts' win.

"As a defense, that's what you want," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "You want the game to be in your hands, you want it to be the last play, you want to end the game."

The Colts' offense is last in the NFL with an average of 13.8 points scored per game; the Colts' defense is 10th in allowing an average of 18.8 points per game. But despite that disparity, head coach Frank Reich hasn't seen his team fracture along an offense vs. defense fault line – it's, in fact, brought the Colts together.

"To be able to be struggling on offense and have a defense not just hold you in games, but clinch games, I think that makes us closer as a team," Reich said. "Credit to the defense for not just making the plays to clinch games, but for not pointing fingers while the offense has been struggling. You haven't felt that, not even the slightest bit.

"We've been talking about this all year, the energy on the sideline, the camaraderie on the locker room — this is a team. That's what these guys are. I believe that we'll continue to see and reap the rewards of that as the season progresses.

"But when you go through struggles, it's a big deal. And our defense is doing it both on and off the field in that way."

While the Colts are still generally a young team, they added a handful of been-there, done-that veterans this offseason in Gilmore, quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and safety Rodney McLeod. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and center Ryan Kelly are seven-year veterans, while six members of 2018's draft class (left guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, right guard/tackle Braden smith, defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis, running back Nyheim Hines and linebacker Zaire Franklin) are now five-year veterans.

So when things haven't been going right on either side of the ball, that veteran experience has been important to taking accountability and fixing things.

"We got a couple veteran guys that know the game, that can pick out that situation, and we have coaches that have been in the system for a long time, they can pick out the situation also. It goes hand in hand and guys wanting to get better to, at the end of the day, come out with a win."

On offense, the Colts remain confident in their ability to find solutions to avoid the kind of self-inflicted mistakes that've frequently led to second- and third-and-long plays – which are difficult for any team to consistently convert into first downs. But as they work through finding and executing those solutions, the ability to not lose games because of a playmaking defense with a "we got this" mentality is critically important for where the Colts want to go in 2022.

"It shows the type of grit that we have," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "And it's a good foundation that we can build off."

Victory Celebration: Colts at Broncos

The Colts pulled out an overtime 12-9 win Thursday Night in Denver. Go on the field and into the locker room following the Week 5 win.

INDvsDEN
1 / 101
2 QB Matt Ryan
2 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #30 RB Phillip Lindsay
3 / 101

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #30 RB Phillip Lindsay

© Indianapolis Colts
30 RB Phillip Lindsay
4 / 101

30 RB Phillip Lindsay

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith, #79 T Bernhard Raimann, #62 C Wesley French
5 / 101

72 T/G Braden Smith, #79 T Bernhard Raimann, #62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, #5 CB Stephon Gilmore
6 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, #5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
7 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
8 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
9 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
10 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
11 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore, Christian Edwards Assistant Director of Communications
12 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore, Christian Edwards Assistant Director of Communications

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
13 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
14 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
15 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
16 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach
17 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach
18 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, #2 QB Matt Ryan
19 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, #2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
20 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
21 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
22 / 101

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, #35 RB Deon Jackson
23 / 101

63 G Danny Pinter, #35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann, #93 DT Eric Johnson
24 / 101

79 T Bernhard Raimann, #93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
25 / 101

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Nick Foles, Marcus Brady Offensive Coordinator, #7 K Chase McLaughlin, Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer
26 / 101

9 QB Nick Foles, Marcus Brady Offensive Coordinator, #7 K Chase McLaughlin, Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin
27 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin
28 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, #59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo
29 / 101

90 DT Grover Stewart, #59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #93 DT Eric Johnson
30 / 101

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
31 / 101

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #90 DT Grover Stewart
32 / 101

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #90 DT Grover Stewart
33 / 101

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, Frank Reich Head Coach
34 / 101

90 DT Grover Stewart, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, Frank Reich Head Coach
35 / 101

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, Frank Reich Head Coach
36 / 101

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin, Frank Reich Head Coach
37 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin.
38 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin.

© Indianapolis Colts
25 CB Rodney Thomas II
39 / 101

25 CB Rodney Thomas II

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Nick Foles,#2 QB Matt Ryan
40 / 101

9 QB Nick Foles,#2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, #25 CB Rodney Thomas II
41 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, #25 CB Rodney Thomas II

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
42 / 101

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO
43 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #1 WR Parris Campbell
44 / 101

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
45 / 101

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, #1 WR Parris Campbell
46 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, #1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #2 QB Matt Ryan
47 / 101

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO
48 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO
49 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO
50 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
51 / 101

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
52 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, #76 OT Luke Tenuta
53 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, #76 OT Luke Tenuta

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO
54 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French, #75 G Will Fries
55 / 101

62 C Wesley French, #75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO, #2 QB Matt Ryan
56 / 101

James Irsay Owner and CEO, #2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
57 / 101

Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO
58 / 101

James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO'
59 / 101

James Irsay Owner and CEO'

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue, #31 DB Brandon Facyson
60 / 101

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue, #31 DB Brandon Facyson

© Indianapolis Colts
\Frank Reich Head Coach
61 / 101

\Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach, #7 K Chase McLaughlin
62 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach, #7 K Chase McLaughlin

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin, Frank Reich Head Coach
63 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin, Frank Reich Head Coach
64 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin
65 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO
66 / 101

James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO
67 / 101

James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore, Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator
68 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore, Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
69 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
70 / 101

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
71 / 101

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
72 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
73 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
74 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
75 / 101

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO
76 / 101

James Irsay Owner and CEO

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
77 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
78 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
79 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
80 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
81 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Chase McLaughlin, James Irsay Owner and CEO, Frank Reich Head Coach
82 / 101

7 K Chase McLaughlin, James Irsay Owner and CEO, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach
83 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach
84 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner, Chris Ballard General Manager, Boyd Jackson Pro Personnel Assistant
85 / 101

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner, Chris Ballard General Manager, Boyd Jackson Pro Personnel Assistant

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach
86 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach
87 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner, Chris Ballard General Manager, Boyd Jackson Pro Personnel Assistant, Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
88 / 101

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner, Chris Ballard General Manager, Boyd Jackson Pro Personnel Assistant, Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
89 / 101

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
90 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
91 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
92 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
93 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
94 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
95 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
96 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
97 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
98 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
99 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
100 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
101 / 101

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2022 Seventh-Round Pick Rodney Thomas II Continues To Shine For Colts, No Matter Who Gets In His Way

Thomas recorded his first career interception, broke up another pass and could've had another pick if not for a freak collision with a game official.

news

Alec Pierce's Rookie Climb Continues In Win Over Broncos

Alec Pierce has clearly earned the trust of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan now about a quarter of the way through his rookie season, a fact no more evident than Pierce's eight-catch, 81-yard performance in Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos.

news

Stephon Gilmore Aces Russell Wilson's Test With Critical Interception, Pass Break-Up In Colts' Win Over Broncos

Gilmore's interception late in the fourth quarter sparked the Colts' game-tying scoring drive, and his pass break-up in overtime sealed his team's win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

news

'Perfect Night' For Chase McLaughlin, Kicking Unit, Boosts Colts To Second Win

The Indianapolis Colts needed every bit of Chase McLaughlin's four field goals to go on the road and defeat the Denver Broncos, 12-9, in overtime on Thursday night.

news

'Colts Declassified' Spotlights Untold Stories From 2012's Chuckstrong Game With Chuck Pagano, Bruce Arians, Reggie Wayne And Andrew Luck

The latest edition of "Colts Declassified" looks back on the Colts' emotional win over the Green Bay Packers in 2012 shortly after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia. Hear from Pagano, Bruce Arians, Reggie Wayne and Andrew Luck in the feature, which you can watch below.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 5 Thursday Night game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Check it out below:

news

Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, DL Tyquan Lewis For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Leonard and Lewis are both in the concussion protocol.

news

Jonathan Taylor's Ankle 'Feeling Good,' But Immediate Week 5 Status Unknown

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, putting his status into question heading into a short week and Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Colts Play Waiting Game Facing Short Week After Shaquille Leonard Enters Concussion Protocol

The Indianapolis Colts enter a short week without knowing the immediate status of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who suffered a concussion Sunday in his 2022 season debut against the Tennessee Titans.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On Titans In Key Divisional Battle

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) play host to the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in today's key Week 4 AFC South Divisional battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Following Hurricane Ian, Colts RB D'Vonte Price Starts GoFundMe For Hometown Of Punta Gorda, Florida

Punta Gorda is one of the cities on Florida's gulf coast hit hardest by Hurricane Ian this week.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising