Day Four NFL Combine Updates: Workouts Dominate Saturday's Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday at the Combine is highlighted by the quarterbacks taking to the field.
Wide receivers, tight ends and the gunslingers will be participating in drills, with defensive backs meeting the media.
On Friday, we saw the pass rushers speak to the media along with a local product shining during his workout.
Here are updates from Day Four at the 2016 NFL Combine:
Indianapolis had the Combine long before this structure was built, but its presence has only strengthened Indy's grip on the mega event. It's nice that Mother Nature has shown some signs of spring with the weekend arriving, too.
Su'a Cravens is part of this new age in the NFL. A hybrid safety/linebacker type, Cravens was a versatile defender at USC. NFL defenses know they must be multiple on third downs and Cravens is a guy who can provide that in the latter stages of Round One.
The need wasn't announced too loudly on Thursday. However, the Colts know its there. The Colts are in the market for a starting cornerback opposite Vontae Davis. Alexander is clearly confident and has a definite first-round grade
Is the Alabama defender the top inside linebacker in the draft? That's what Mock Drafts have shown. If Jerrell Freeman ends up signing elsewhere in free agency, that would seem to slide inside linebacker well up the offseason needs list. Would Ragland make sense at pick No. 18?
Listening to personnel people and they aren't as high on this year's receiver class, compared to the tremendously productive groups we've seen there in years past. This is obviously good news for the Colts, who aren't in the market for a receiver in the early rounds.
The Notre Dame receiver was a blur running the 40-yard dash on Saturday morning. People who have watched Fuller play know his "track" speed translates to the football field. It's a not a crazy deep wide receiver class but many believe Fuller is the best deep threat in 2016. Can he sneak into the first round?
It's a rarity seeing the premier quarterbacks in a class throw at the Combine. That is happening though in 2016. With no clear-cut top quarterback this year, Saturday could offer some separation at the top of the QB position group.