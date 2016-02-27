Day Four NFL Combine Updates: Workouts Dominate Saturday's Schedule

Intro: Saturday brings more skill positions to the field for their workouts. What is the headline news at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday?

Feb 27, 2016 at 06:31 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

WorkoutsCombine.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday at the Combine is highlighted by the quarterbacks taking to the field.

Wide receivers, tight ends and the gunslingers will be participating in drills, with defensive backs meeting the media.

On Friday, we saw the pass rushers speak to the media along with a local product shining during his workout.

Here are updates from Day Four at the 2016 NFL Combine:

Indianapolis had the Combine long before this structure was built, but its presence has only strengthened Indy's grip on the mega event. It's nice that Mother Nature has shown some signs of spring with the weekend arriving, too.

Su'a Cravens is part of this new age in the NFL. A hybrid safety/linebacker type, Cravens was a versatile defender at USC. NFL defenses know they must be multiple on third downs and Cravens is a guy who can provide that in the latter stages of Round One.

The need wasn't announced too loudly on Thursday. However, the Colts know its there. The Colts are in the market for a starting cornerback opposite Vontae Davis. Alexander is clearly confident and has a definite first-round grade

Is the Alabama defender the top inside linebacker in the draft? That's what Mock Drafts have shown. If Jerrell Freeman ends up signing elsewhere in free agency, that would seem to slide inside linebacker well up the offseason needs list. Would Ragland make sense at pick No. 18?

Listening to personnel people and they aren't as high on this year's receiver class, compared to the tremendously productive groups we've seen there in years past. This is obviously good news for the Colts, who aren't in the market for a receiver in the early rounds.

The Notre Dame receiver was a blur running the 40-yard dash on Saturday morning. People who have watched Fuller play know his "track" speed translates to the football field. It's a not a crazy deep wide receiver class but many believe Fuller is the best deep threat in 2016. Can he sneak into the first round?

It's a rarity seeing the premier quarterbacks in a class throw at the Combine. That is happening though in 2016. With no clear-cut top quarterback this year, Saturday could offer some separation at the top of the QB position group.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Women's History Month Spotlight: How The Irsay Family Is Thinking About The Past, Present And Future Of Women In Football

As the Colts look toward the future, they don't want to just hire more women – they want to create an environment that supports them. 
news

Colts NFL Annual Meeting Notebook: What's Next At Wide Receiver And Tight End, Plans For Nyheim Hines And Excitement For Yannick Ngakoue

Over the last few days in Palm Beach, we learned plenty about the direction the Colts may take in 2022, both in the short and long term. 
news

Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On How Hiring Reggie Wayne And Trading For Matt Ryan Fit 'All Chips In' Mentality

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay discussed a wide range of topics in a sit-down interview with Colts.com Tuesday in Palm Beach during the NFL Annual Meeting. 
news

NFL Approves Colts, Eagles' Proposal To Change Possession Rules For Postseason Overtime

Each team participating in overtime in a playoff game will be allowed to possess the ball after NFL owners approved the joint rule change proposal by the Colts and Eagles. 
news

Colts To Induct Tarik Glenn Into Ring Of Honor In 2022

Glenn, the No. 19 overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, started 154 games and made three Pro Bowls over his 10 years with the Colts. 
news

Why Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Is 'Super Excited' About Matt Ryan

Reich mentioned Ryan's accuracy and history of game-winning drives when discussing his new quarterback on Monday. 
news

Colts Hire John Fox As Senior Defensive Assistant

Fox brings four decades of coaching experience to the Colts' coaching staff. 
news

Why Second Contract 'Means Everything' To These Colts Players

Mo-Alie Cox, Brandon Facyson, Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis and Matt Pryor all had the odds of making it to Year 5 in the NFL stacked against them at one point in their careers. This month, though, all five signed second contracts that will give them the opportunity to continue their careers in Indianapolis – and they all talked about what that meant to them. 
news

Women's History Month Spotlight: Colts Communications Coordinator Pam Humphrey 

Humphrey has worked for the Colts for three and a half decades and has had a role in – and front-row seat to – the organization's growth in Indianapolis. 
news

Top Takeaways: Matt Ryan's Introduction In Indianapolis, His Fit With The Colts And Impressions Of Frank Reich, Jonathan Taylor

The Colts introduced Matt Ryan as their new starting quarterback on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Here's everything we learned about why Ryan wound up with the Colts, how he fits in Frank Reich's offense, who he is as a player and what might be next for his new team in the coming weeks. 
news

TUNE IN: Matt Ryan Introductory Press Conference @ 3 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Twitter
news

Why Yannick Ngakoue Sees Himself Flourishing With Colts – And In Reunion With Gus Bradley

Ngakoue had 10 sacks with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and is one of three players to have eight or more sacks in each of the last six seasons. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising