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Day 3 Training Camp Takeaways: Physicality Ramped Up Saturday, Rookie Jonathan Newsome Impresses

Intro: It was a gorgeous afternoon, until clouds rolled in late, at Anderson University with the Colts once again on the practice fields for their third Training Camp practice. What stood out during the first padded practice of the 2014 Training Camp?

Jul 26, 2014 at 10:13 AM
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Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

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ANDERSON – No more flag football for the Colts.

With the temperatures rising and a packed house for Saturday afternoon's practice, the Colts donned shoulder pads for the first time during the 2014 Training Camp.

Here are three takeaways from the Colts third day on the practice fields:

Running Backs Practice With Four Healthy Bodies

In an afternoon that saw the first true running drills of the 2014 Training Camp, Ahmad Bradshaw and Daniel "Boom" Herron led the way for the Colts first team offense (Trent Richardson sat out Saturday's practice for precautionary reasons).

Bradshaw had the majority of reps but Herron had a few productive carries during 9-on-7 drills.

There's little room to hide and dance during this portion of practice and Bradshaw and Herron welcomed the extra physicality.

Chris Rainey was the Colts third running back on Saturday.

While Rainey might not posses the ideal running style for a between-the-tackles type scheme, he showed off his electricity in the open field.

On one play Saturday, Rainey caught an out pass and turned up the sideline for a significant gain.

If a defense is used to seeing a guy like Richardson or Herron prior to Rainey, they will be in for a rude awakening when No. 25 touches the ball.

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2014 Training Camp - Weight Room

A candid black and white look inside the Colts weight room at training camp!

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Rookie Jonathan Newsome Makes An Impact

With shoulder pads on, the Colts ramped up the physicality Saturday.

One drill that was added to the practice schedule on Saturday afternoon was with running backs and tight ends trying to block linebackers, who are trying to get to a tackling dummy several yards behind the offensive player.

The hooting and hollering was loud and active during this drill.

Rookie Jonathan Newsome was particularly effective with a variety of moves against both running backs and tight ends.

It's clear the Colts are looking for more of an edge rushing presence opposite Robert Mathis.

No. 98 himself has praised Newsome, the Colts fifth-round pick in 2014, and the Ball State product showed fans in Anderson why Mathis thinks so highly of him.Several Starters Sit Out Saturday's Practice

Chuck Pagano has made it clear that he will be holding guys, particular veterans, back a bit during the Colts three-week training camp.

On Saturday, we saw just that with the likes of Gosder Cherilus, Cory Redding, Donald Thomas and Reggie Wayne joining Vontae Davis, LaRon Landry, Jack Mewhort and Trent Richardson as observers.

Second-year lineman Xavier Nixon got the start at right tackle, in place of Cherilus. Nixon is back to his natural tackle position after playing guard in an emergency role last year. He, along with Joe Reitz (who continues to move around the line), figure to be the backup tackles right now.

In place of Redding, we saw Ricky Jean Francois start in the base defense along the line. Francois was a starter last season and, even with the arrival of Art Jones, he will play a major role in a front frequently rotating.

With both Mewhort and Thomas out on Saturday, free agent signee Lance Louis started at left guard. Louis was the Colts starting left guard throughout the offseason program until Mewhort cracked the first team late in OTAs.

Lastly, with Wayne getting a day of rest, rookie Donte Moncrief got plenty of first team reps. This was a good chance for the rookie to get some extended work with Andrew Luck, something that Da'Rick Rogers and Griff Whalen have already gotten.

Other guys to sit out Saturday's practice included linebackers Cam Johnson, Henoc Muamba and Loucheiz Purifoy.

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