Day 3 Training Camp Takeaways: Physicality Ramped Up Saturday, Rookie Jonathan Newsome Impresses

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Rookie Jonathan Newsome Makes An Impact

With shoulder pads on, the Colts ramped up the physicality Saturday.

One drill that was added to the practice schedule on Saturday afternoon was with running backs and tight ends trying to block linebackers, who are trying to get to a tackling dummy several yards behind the offensive player.

The hooting and hollering was loud and active during this drill.

Rookie Jonathan Newsome was particularly effective with a variety of moves against both running backs and tight ends.

It's clear the Colts are looking for more of an edge rushing presence opposite Robert Mathis.

No. 98 himself has praised Newsome, the Colts fifth-round pick in 2014, and the Ball State product showed fans in Anderson why Mathis thinks so highly of him.Several Starters Sit Out Saturday's Practice

Chuck Pagano has made it clear that he will be holding guys, particular veterans, back a bit during the Colts three-week training camp.

On Saturday, we saw just that with the likes of Gosder Cherilus, Cory Redding, Donald Thomas and Reggie Wayne joining Vontae Davis, LaRon Landry, Jack Mewhort and Trent Richardson as observers.

Second-year lineman Xavier Nixon got the start at right tackle, in place of Cherilus. Nixon is back to his natural tackle position after playing guard in an emergency role last year. He, along with Joe Reitz (who continues to move around the line), figure to be the backup tackles right now.

In place of Redding, we saw Ricky Jean Francois start in the base defense along the line. Francois was a starter last season and, even with the arrival of Art Jones, he will play a major role in a front frequently rotating.

With both Mewhort and Thomas out on Saturday, free agent signee Lance Louis started at left guard. Louis was the Colts starting left guard throughout the offseason program until Mewhort cracked the first team late in OTAs.

Lastly, with Wayne getting a day of rest, rookie Donte Moncrief got plenty of first team reps. This was a good chance for the rookie to get some extended work with Andrew Luck, something that Da'Rick Rogers and Griff Whalen have already gotten.