Colts Activate Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts on Thursday activated linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

All three players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday prior to kickoff of the Colts' 22-16 Christmas night win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts activated five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday: Right guard Mark Glowinski, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad)