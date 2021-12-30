Colts Activate Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts on Thursday activated linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
All three players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday prior to kickoff of the Colts' 22-16 Christmas night win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Colts activated five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday: Right guard Mark Glowinski, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad)
The following Colts players remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack, right tackle Braden Smith, quarterback Carson Wentz and three practice squad players: Quarterback James Morgan, cornerback Chris Wilcox and tight end Eli Wolf.