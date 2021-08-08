Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

Only one other player since tackles became a stat in the 1980's has totaled 400 or more tackles and 10 or more sacks in his first three years in the NFL, as Leonard (416 tackles, 15 sacks) has. He's also the first player since at least 1987 to rack up 300 or more tackles in his first 30 games.

"Just getting better, watching all the bad tape and seeing how teams are trying to attack you," Leonard said earlier this year of his personal goals. "Just learning the defense to a whole other level and just being that leader, that leader that everybody needs. Now that Anthony Walker is gone, you need that person to take in that leadership role and say, 'Okay, this is what you have to do. This is the way that is has to be.' And continue to just be me, I don't think I have to change much, I just have to continue to go out each day, work day in and day out, bring the energy day in and day out and let the rookies and everybody else (know) this is the standard and this is what it is supposed to be."