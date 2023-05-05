Dan Orlovsky explains why he's confident Anthony Richardson will succeed with Colts

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky remembers calling one of Anthony Richardson's first college games and turning to his broadcast partner with a question: "Why isn't this guy starting?"

This was 2021, when Richardson was largely off the national radar as a backup at Florida. But Orlovsky saw something in the young quarterback: Dazzling athleticism and certain natural talents for the position.

A year later, Orlovsky was on the call for Florida's season opener against Utah – in which Richardson completed 17 of 24 passes and rushed 11 times for 106 yards with three touchdowns – and was even more impressed. After the game, Orlovsky went on Paul Finebaum's show and said: "If he doesn't play another down, he's a top 10 pick. He's that talented."

Orlovsky recalled these early moments of watching Richardson in an interview with Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman, which will air Friday on "The Last Word" on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and can be downloaded on the Colts Audio Network. In the interview, Orlovsky explained why Richardson's college completion percentage isn't a good representation of his accuracy and goes in depth on some of the quarterbacking skills Richardson will bring to the Colts beyond his elite athleticism.

Orlovsky, too, is confident the Colts will get the most out of Richardson after watching what Shane Steichen did with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia the last two years.

"If you watch what Shane did with Jalen, the use of the quarterback run, the threat of the quarterback run, the simplification of some of their pass concepts," Orlovsky said, "you sit there and go yeah, there's a lot of evidence not only that he can do this but that we can build on top of what (Steichen) did in Philadelphia because of the runaway speed he has."