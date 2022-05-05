Former Colts TE Dallas Clark To Compete In Ironman Race To Raise Money For Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, University Of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Clark will compete in the Ironman World Championship in October in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i. 

May 05, 2022 at 03:54 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Dallas Clark

Former Colts tight end Dallas Clark was looking for a new challenge last summer. It's been about seven years since No. 44 retired after a 12-year career in which he caught 505 passes for 5,665 yards with 53 touchdowns.

And one day last August, it kind of hit him – how about competing in an Ironman race?

"I can do this, so I should do this before I can't do it anymore, I should do this," Clark said. "It's one of those things like, yeah, why not? Come on, let's go."

Clark will compete in the 2022 Ironman World Championship October 6 and 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i to raise money for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. He hopes to raise $2 million to go toward those institutions – an admittedly "lofty" goal, he said.

But like Clark told Peyton Manning when the two discussed it: "I don't know if I don't try right now, so let's do it. I mean, this race is insane. Why not? Why not? Let's see what we can do."

You can donate to Clark's cause by clicking here.

An Ironman race is no joke. Competitors must swim 2.4 miles, then bike 112 miles, then run 26.2 miles all in a single day. Clark, who completed a half-Ironman in five hours and 40 minutes in Oceanside, Calif. in April, said his goal is to complete the Ironman in October in under 12 hours.

Thanks to a connection made through his friend and IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, Clark has been training with six-time Ironman champion Mark Allen in preparation for October. It's a completely different kind of training than he's used to as a former football player: For one, part of training is to run for 30 minutes with no distance or speed factored in (unlike the 40-yard dash at the Combine, for example), but to continuously keep his heart rate in a range that will build up his endurance.

The training is regimented and focused – it's not like Clark just goes into a gym and bounces from machine to machine or dumbbell to dumbbell, like he would in his post-playing days. And training for an Ironman requires a significant time commitment, too.

But Clark is relishing the process, and competing in the grind of an Ironman requires him to tap into the same mental and physical toughness he had to possess to become one of the best do-it-all tight ends in the NFL for over a decade.

"The mental state still is there," Clark said. "It's that two-minute drill, a minute 13 on the clock, down by four, need a touchdown. … You still have that opportunity to find that dig, find that gut check and have that mind, that chance to talk yourself out of it or talk yourself into it."

In addition to raising money for children's hospitals at his alma mater and adopted hometown, Clark hopes completing the Ironman in October will be an inspiration to anyone who has a lofty goal they keep delaying.

"Now is the time," Clark said of his mindset. "You're not getting any younger. Come on, let's go."

Related Content

news

2022 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2022 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

From Austria To Delton, Mich.: How Bernhard Raimann's Foreign Exchange Year Put Him On A Path To The NFL – And Made A Lasting Impact On The Family And Town That Hosted Him

Almost seven years before he was drafted by the Colts, Bernhard Raimann arrived in America as an Austrian foreign exchange student. And the year he spent in a small town in Michigan was instrumental in turning his dream of playing football into reality – but there's more to his story.

news

LAST CHANCE: Predict the 2022 Schedule & Win!

Think you can correctly predict the 2022 Colts Schedule? Build your Schedule for your chance to win two tickets to the home opener.

news

Colts Schedule To Be Released On May 12

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

news

2022 NFL Draft: How To Watch (and WIN!)

The Colts are holding a series of events and giveaways for this week's 2022 NFL Draft, which will be presented across NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes April 29-30 in Las Vegas.

news

Chris Ballard On Confidence In Colts' Pass-Catchers, Challenges Of Evaluating College Wide Receivers Ahead Of 2022 NFL Draft

Colts general manager Chris Ballard sat down with the media on Friday to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Pre-Draft Press Conference Friday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers To Be Inducted Into Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

Rivers starred in the 2004 Senior Bowl before beginning his 17-year career spent with the Chargers (2004-2019) and Colts (2020).

news

Inside What The Early Stages Of The Colts' Offseason Program Look Like For Matt Ryan, Frank Reich

Phase One of the Colts' offseason program began this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center with quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Frank Reich breaking ground on a foundation for the Colts' offense in 2022.

news

Ryan Kelly, Colts Begin Offseason Program With Sense Of Urgency

Kelly sat down with the Official Colts Podcast crew on Tuesday to discuss the team's mentality upon re-convening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the offseason program this week.

news

Why Stephon Gilmore Saw Colts As 'Right Fit' In Free Agency

Gilmore, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, carefully evaluated his options in free agency before landing with the Colts on Monday.

2022 Schedule Release

2022 Schedule Release

Get early access to tickets and be the first to see the 2022 Colts Schedule! Join our official Priority List below.

Join The List
Advertising