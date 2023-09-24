JuJu Brents breaks down his statement-making forced fumble in NFL debut 

After being inactive for the first two weeks of the season, rookie cornerback JuJu Brents made his long-awaited NFL debut this Sunday.

"First and foremost, [thanks to] my coaches for trusting me to go out there and put me out there on the field to make some plays," Brents said. "You don't want to chase them, but whenever they do come, you do want to make those plays. So, it was great to get that spark for the defense."

Having created a reputation as a physical player during his time at Kansas State, it seemed like just a matter of time before he showcased that in the pros. As it turns out, the timing of his breakout play couldn't have been better.

On their first drive of the game, the Baltimore Ravens marched down the field before capping things off with an eight-yard touchdown run by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When they got back on the field, it looked like they were going to do it again. With a nine-yard run from Gus Edwards and a 20-yard reception by Mark Andrews, the Ravens offense was clicking on all cylinders.

Things for the Colts only seemed like they were getting tougher after Jackson completed a pass to Kenyan Drake who had weaseled his way to the Colts 22-yard line. However, unbeknownst to him, Brents was coming up on his right and punched the ball out of his hand. Then to make the play even sweeter, he fell on top of it to secure the recovery for his team.