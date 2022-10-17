Columbia City's Brett Fox Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 9

Brett Fox of Columbia City High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Oct 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
COW-22_Colts_revbg

Brett Fox of Columbia City High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Fox was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 4A-No.9 Eagles (8-1) soared to their seventh straight win by defeating previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Norwell, 25-24. The win also secured the Eagles the Northeast 8 Conference title.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 9:

Region 1: Mark Peterson, Chesterton

Region 2: Casey McKim, New Prairie

Region 4: Pat Shanley, Lafayette Jefferson

Region 5: Dave Snyder, Southwood

Region 6: Brian Oliver, Linton Stockton

Region 7: Spencer Summerville, Park Tudor

Region 8: Cory Brunson, Evansville Reitz

Region 9: Scott Buening, Southridge

Region 10: Steve Stirn, North Decatur

This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance.  The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

Related Content

news

Motivation Has Luke Hansen and Indianapolis Roncalli Running Smoothly

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Eight

news

East Central's Jake Meiners Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8

Jake Meiners of East Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

Andrew Marcum and TJ Caldwell's Connection Has Calumet New Tech On The Road To Success

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Seven

news

Merrillville's Brad Seiss Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 7

Brad Seiss of Merrillville High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

Treven Ball's Memory Lives on at Springs Valley

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six

news

West Lafayette's Shane Fry Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 6

Shane Fry of West Lafayette High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

Kyle Turanchick and Wyatt Strange Have Oak Hill in the Running for Success

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Five

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising