Columbia City's Brett Fox Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 9

Brett Fox of Columbia City High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Fox was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 4A-No.9 Eagles (8-1) soared to their seventh straight win by defeating previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Norwell, 25-24. The win also secured the Eagles the Northeast 8 Conference title.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 9:
Region 1: Mark Peterson, Chesterton
Region 2: Casey McKim, New Prairie
Region 4: Pat Shanley, Lafayette Jefferson
Region 5: Dave Snyder, Southwood
Region 6: Brian Oliver, Linton Stockton
Region 7: Spencer Summerville, Park Tudor
Region 8: Cory Brunson, Evansville Reitz
Region 9: Scott Buening, Southridge
Region 10: Steve Stirn, North Decatur
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.