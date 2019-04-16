Colts To Release 2019 Regular Season Schedule Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts, in conjunction with the rest of the NFL’s 32 teams, will release their 2019 regular season schedule at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Apr 16, 2019 at 07:46 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Get your calendars and planners ready to go.

The National Football League announced this morning that it will unveil the 2019 regular season schedules of its 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Colts, of course, will provide full coverage of their 2019 slate of games. Keep it tuned to Colts.com, the Official Colts Mobile App, @Colts on Twitter, @Colts on Instagram and the Colts' official Facebook page.

As a reminder, here are the Colts' regular season opponents/locations:

Home

• Houston Texans

• Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tennessee Titans

• Atlanta Falcons

• Carolina Panthers

• Denver Broncos

• Miami Dolphins

• Oakland Raiders

Away

• Houston Texans

• Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tennessee Titans

• Kansas City Chiefs

• Los Angeles Chargers

• New Orleans Saints

• Pittsburgh Steelers

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts last week also announced their four preseason opponents. Dates and times of these games are yet to be released:

» Week 1: at Buffalo Bills

» Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns

» Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears

» Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals

Advertising