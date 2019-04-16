Colts To Release 2019 Regular Season Schedule Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Get your calendars and planners ready to go.
The National Football League announced this morning that it will unveil the 2019 regular season schedules of its 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.
The Indianapolis Colts, of course, will provide full coverage of their 2019 slate of games. Keep it tuned to Colts.com, the Official Colts Mobile App, @Colts on Twitter, @Colts on Instagram and the Colts' official Facebook page.
As a reminder, here are the Colts' regular season opponents/locations:
Home
• Houston Texans
• Jacksonville Jaguars
• Tennessee Titans
• Atlanta Falcons
• Carolina Panthers
• Denver Broncos
• Miami Dolphins
• Oakland Raiders
Away
• Houston Texans
• Jacksonville Jaguars
• Tennessee Titans
• Kansas City Chiefs
• Los Angeles Chargers
• New Orleans Saints
• Pittsburgh Steelers
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Colts last week also announced their four preseason opponents. Dates and times of these games are yet to be released:
» Week 1: at Buffalo Bills
» Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns
» Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears
» Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals
