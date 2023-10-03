Colts sign WR Amari Rodgers to the 53-man roster; place cornerback Dallis Flowers on Injured Reserve; sign cornerback Darren Hall to the practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed cornerback Dallis Flowers on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed cornerback Darren Hall to the practice squad.

Rodgers, 5-9, 212 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Rams and played. Rodgers was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on August 2, 2023. He has played in 33 career games (two starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Houston Texans (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2021-22) and has compiled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers has also totaled three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 avg.) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 avg.).

Flowers, 6-1, 196 pounds, has played in 17 career games (five starts) in two seasons (2022-23) with the Colts and has compiled 23 tackles (17 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six special teams stops. He has also registered 24 kickoff returns for 734 yards (30.6 avg.) and three punt returns for 13 yards (4.3 avg.). Flowers was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. In 2023, he started all four games and recorded 15 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and three passes defensed.