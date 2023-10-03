Colts sign WR Amari Rodgers to the 53-man roster; place cornerback Dallis Flowers on Injured Reserve; sign cornerback Darren Hall to the practice squad

The Colts made the following moves on Tuesday.

Oct 03, 2023 at 05:46 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed cornerback Dallis Flowers on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed cornerback Darren Hall to the practice squad.

Rodgers, 5-9, 212 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Rams and played. Rodgers was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on August 2, 2023. He has played in 33 career games (two starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Houston Texans (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2021-22) and has compiled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers has also totaled three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 avg.) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 avg.).

Flowers, 6-1, 196 pounds, has played in 17 career games (five starts) in two seasons (2022-23) with the Colts and has compiled 23 tackles (17 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six special teams stops. He has also registered 24 kickoff returns for 734 yards (30.6 avg.) and three punt returns for 13 yards (4.3 avg.). Flowers was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. In 2023, he started all four games and recorded 15 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and three passes defensed.

Hall, 6-0, 190 pounds, spent time on the team's practice squad earlier this season after originally signing with the Colts on August 31, 2023. He participated in the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Hall saw action in 31 games (10 starts) with the Falcons over the last two seasons (2021-22) and totaled 69 tackles (47 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three special teams stops. He was originally selected by Atlanta in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of San Diego State.

Related Content

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 5 game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Anthony Richardson nominated for Week 4 Rookie of the Week

The NFL announced Richardson's nomination on Tuesday.
news

5 Colts Things Learned, Week 4: Anthony Richardson makes spectacular throws, Shane Steichen's culture shines, Dallis Flowers ruled out for 2023 season

The Colts erased a 23-0 third quarter deficit thanks in part to the culture established by Shane Steichen, and the remarkable playmaking ability of Anthony Richardson. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will begin practicing Wednesday

Head coach Shane Steichen said he wouldn't rule out Taylor playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Anthony Richardson, Colts offense show 'unstoppable' upside amid Week 4 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Richardson caught fire in the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, offering a glimpse of just how good the Colts' offense can be when things are clicking.
news

Tight end Drew Ogletree feels like 'he's made it' after scoring first career touchdown

In Ogletree's third NFL game, he caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
news

Colts announce inactive players for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts on Friday ruled out center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion).
news

Colts elevate G Ike Boettger, WR Amari Rodgers to active roster from practice squad; sign WR K.J Hamler to practice squad, release CB Darren Hall from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday. 
news

Defensive end Samson Ebukam explains how he made the 'right choice' by signing with the Colts in free agency

Through the first three games of the season, Ebukam has four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
news

Colts-Rams preview: Anthony Richardson returns, offensive line will lean on depth against Aaron Donald

Anthony Richardson cleared concussion protocol on Friday and will start for the Colts on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will start for Colts vs. Rams in Week 4

Head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday Richardson cleared NFL concussion protocol and will start on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
Advertising