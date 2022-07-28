Colts Remove DT Eric Johnson II From Active/Non-Football Injury List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed defensive tackle Eric Johnson II from the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
Colts Remove DL Tyquan Lewis, S Rodney McLeod From Physically Unable To Perform List
Lewis and McLeod will be eligible to participate in the Colts' first training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park.
Colts Sign WRs Isaiah Ford, John Hurst; Waive WR Kekoa Crawford, DT Caeveon Patton
The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday, one day before the team's first training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield.
Colts Place Four Players On PUP, One On NFI List Ahead Of Training Camp
The Colts on Sunday placed linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod and wide receiver Mike Strachan on the active/Physically Unable To Perform list and defensive tackle Eric Johnson II on the active/Non-Football Injury list.
Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers, Waive DE Scott Patchan
Cowart appeared in 19 games (14 starts) for the New England Patriots from 2019-2020.
Colts Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Odenigbo has 10 1/2 sacks in 41 games with the Cardinals, Vikings and Browns in his four-year career.
Colts Sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., T Jason Spriggs; Waive DE Cullen Wick
The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton; Waive LB Jordan Glasgow, DT McKinley Williams III
Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis.
Colts Sign RB Ty'Son Williams, Waive C Alex Mollette
Williams rushed for 185 yards on 33 carries for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.
Colts Sign Quarterback Nick Foles
Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII and brings 10 years of starting experience to the Colts' quarterback room.
Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract
Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.