Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 11:33 AM

Colts Pro Shop Reopens With Health Precautions In Place 

Indianapolis Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium is again open for business, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with health and safety precautions in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency. 

colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
proshop_072720_2 (1)

Indianapolis— The Indianapolis Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium is again open for business, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.*,* with health and safety precautions in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

The Pro Shop will enforce current state and local health guidelines, including:

  • Face masks required in store (and will be provided if fan does not have a mask);
  • Limited store capacity to allow for social distancing and six feet between customers;
  • Frequent and thorough cleaning and disinfecting throughout the store;
  • Consistent and proper hand washing by staff;
  • Plexiglass barriers at cash registers; and
  • Cashless payments only.

As always, fans may also visit the online Pro Shop at shop.Colts.com, which provides Colts fans around the world with a seamless, tech-infused online and mobile shopping experience while accessing the widest selection of team apparel and merchandise ever offered.

The Colts Pro Shop is operated by Fanatics, the global leader for officially licensed sports merchandise and the NFL's official e-commerce partner.

