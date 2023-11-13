Colts nominate COO Pete Ward for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award

Fans can vote for Ward to be named a finalist for the award by clicking the link below. 

Nov 13, 2023 at 04:37 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Pete Ward

Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward is the team's Salute to Service nominee for 2023.

Ward has consistently honored and empowered service members, veterans and their families over his four decades with the club. The Colts employ a significant number of veterans across the organization, and in the last three years alone have increased veteran representation on staff by 200 percent. That increase is the direct result of an intentional effort to hire talented staffers who happen to have served in the United States armed forces. 

Each year, the Colts host "Breakfast With Our Vets," an event of which Ward is an executive sponsor. The event, in coordination with the Indiana National Guard and Indianapolis-area veteran's organizations, gathers internal staffers and external members of the community together on Veteran's Day to honor and support local veterans. Staff participation in the event is high, allowing members of the Colts to express their appreciation directly to veterans – while giving those veterans a space to be uplifted and recognized for their service to our country.

Through Ward's direction, the Colts have created a substantial place for active duty service members, veterans and their families on gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ward was part of an initiative to install a "Chair of Honor" at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2014, with the permanently-unoccupied seat honoring our POW and MIA heroes. The Colts honor Gold Star Families during the NFL's annual Salute to Service game, and military members are a fixture during the national anthem. Additionally, the Colts hold a military appreciation day during training camp, further honoring and benefitting local service members, veterans and their families.

Fans can vote for Ward to be named an NFL Salute to Service Award finalist by clicking here.

Related Content

news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 10

After 10 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Frankfurt shines as NFL's international stage expands in Germany

Sunday's Colts-Patriots game at Frankfurt Stadium capped a remarkable few weeks in Germany for the NFL.
news

Why Josh Downs' Colts teammates were impressed by more than his spectacular catch in Week 10 win over Patriots

Downs was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game in Frankfurt – but still took the field and made one of the biggest offensive plays of the evening in Germany. 
news

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

The Colts are 5-5 and will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with a legitimate shot at making a playoff run in the coming weeks. 
news

Colts game at Frankfurt Stadium a 'full circle' moment for ex-soccer player Matt Gay

Growing up, Gay envisioned himself playing professionally on some of Europe's biggest stages – just not in the sport he's currently playing. 
news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Colts CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany for Week 10 game vs. Patriots due to injury

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7, while Ogletree sustained a foot injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Tennessee Titans name Will Levis as starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill backup

Levis has started the last two games for the Titans. In those games, he's completed 41 of his 68 passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
news

Colts' defensive depth shines with career firsts in Week 9 win over Panthers

Defensive tackles Eric Johnson II and Adetomiwa Adebawore recorded their first career sacks, and linebacker Segun Olubi notched his first career interception in the Colts' 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. 
Advertising