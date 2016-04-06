Colts Host NFL Talent At Local Pro Day

INDIANAPOLIS – A handful of years ago, they were local stars under the lights of Friday Night.
Now, their goal is to be doing the same on Sunday's.
Under the watchful eyes of Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano on Wednesday, the Colts hosted 17 prospects at their Local Pro Day.
The flavor of Wednesday's Pro Day included some prospects that will certainly get a chance to experience Sunday's this fall.
"We felt like this was our best Pro Day yet," Todd Vasvari, Assistant Director of College Scouting, said on Wednesday.
"We had potentially four guys that are going to get drafted and a number of other guys who could be signed as free agents. I think that's a testament to the high school coaches in the area and the talent at the high schools."
A trio of prospects that worked out on Wednesday also participated in February's NFL Combine. A fourth, Nick Martin (Bishop Chatard High School, University of Notre Dame), was invited Wednesday but could not attend.
Sheldon Day (Warren Central High School, University of Notre Dame), Darius Latham (North Central High School, Indiana University) and Cole Toner (Roncalli High School, Harvard University) all took part in Wednesday's Pro Day.
The Colts know full well how important it is not to miss on local prospects.
Joe Reitz (Fishers) and Jack Doyle (Indianapolis) have played vital roles for the Colts the past few years.
What Wednesday provided the Colts was a hands-on chance to have NFL-caliber talent work with their own coaching staff.
The NFL allows for teams to host a Local Pro Day, which for the Colts includes Indianapolis area colleges and players that went to high school nearby.
"It's just a great opportunity for us to take one more look at these guys," Vasvari said.
"We evaluated them all in the fall. Now we can see how they move athletically, how they compete. It's one more chance for them to come out and prove to us what they can do. It's another job interview essentially."
As Wednesday's interview wrapped up, Pagano brought the 17 NFL hopefuls together for some final words of advice.
Then it was the players' turn to represent the place they will always call home.
Before the prospects go their separate ways to train until the Draft (April 28-30), the players wanted to break down the huddle with a: "1, 2, 3, Naptown".
""It was fun seeing the guys you played high school football with, talk a little trash because you beat them," a smiling Day said on Wednesday.
"My sophomore year of high school we practiced in this (indoor facility) on our route to the State Championship. It definitely treated me well then and it treated me well again today."
Here is a list of the 17 prospects that participated in Wednesday's Local Pro Day:
QB-Connor Barthel (Cathedral High School, University of Indianapolis)
- Barthel, a 25-5 starter in three years at UIndy, was a part of the winningest senior class in school history.
ILB-Dwayne Beckford (Marian University)
- Beckford finished up his collegiate career at Marian University, where he helped the Knights to a NAIA National Championship. Beckford previously attended Purdue University.
TE-Jamar Brown (Lawrence North High School, Indiana State University)
- The lone tight end to work out on Wednesday, Brown has a track background in college, throwing the shot put.
ILB-Kevin Brown (Lawrence Central High School, University of Cincinnati)
- Helping Lawrence Central to a State Championship appearance, Brown had 48 tackles in 47 games at Cincinnati.
DT-Lee Campbell (Greenwood High School, University of Indianapolis)
- The three-time all conference selection started 37 consecutive games for the Greyhounds.
DT-Sheldon Day (Warren Central High School, University of Notre Dame)
- The All-American was a three-year starter for the Irish and his versatility in the defensive trenches led to 15.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries in his final collegiate season.
OG-Joel Hale (Center Grove High School, Ohio State University)
- Hale played on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Buckeyes, but worked with the offensive linemen on Wednesday.
WR-Reece Horn (Cathedral High School, University of Indianapolis)
- Arguably the most decorated player in University of Indianapolis history, Horn finished his career at UIndy as Division II's active leader in receiving yards and punt return average.
DT-Darius Latham (North Central High School, Indiana University)
- Another NFL Combine invitee, Latham left IU a year early after starting 20 times in 35 career games.
WR-Shane Mikesky (Zionsville High School, Purdue University)
- The 6-3 Zionsville native caught 10 balls this past season for the Boilermakers.
OG-Nick Plavchak (Guerin Catholic, Ball State University)
- Plavchak, from Carmel, played in 26 games in his four seasons in Muncie.
P-Erich Toth (Brebeuf Jesuit High School, Indiana University)
- Since halfway through his freshman season, Toth was the punter for the Hoosiers.
WR/DB-Tre Roberson (Lawrence Central High School, Illinois State University)
- In 2010, Roberson was Indiana's Mr. Football. Roberson will be switching positions at the next level, working out as a wide receiver and defensive back on Wednesday.
QB-Matt Shiltz (Butler University)
- Shiltz hails from just outside of Chicago and was Butler's quarterback the past two seasons.
CB-Troy Smith (Pike High School, Ferris State University)
- Working just a few miles from where he went to high school, Smith was the lone (natural) defensive back at Wednesday's Pro Day.
OT-Cole Toner (Roncalli High School, Harvard University)
- Toner grew up quite the Colts’ fan and was an invitee to this year's NFL Combine.
WR-Jordan Williams (North Central High School, Ball State University)
- The three-time All-MAC selection, Williams caught 24 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Ball State.
The Colts hosted their annual "Local Pro Day" at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.