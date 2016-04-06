Colts Host NFL Talent At Local Pro Day

Intro: On Wednesday, the Colts hosted their 2016 Local Pro Day with 17 prospects, several of which could hear their name called come draft time April 28-30.

Apr 06, 2016 at 10:17 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DayLocalProDay.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – A handful of years ago, they were local stars under the lights of Friday Night.

Now, their goal is to be doing the same on Sunday's.

Under the watchful eyes of Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano on Wednesday, the Colts hosted 17 prospects at their Local Pro Day.

The flavor of Wednesday's Pro Day included some prospects that will certainly get a chance to experience Sunday's this fall.

"We felt like this was our best Pro Day yet," Todd Vasvari, Assistant Director of College Scouting, said on Wednesday.

"We had potentially four guys that are going to get drafted and a number of other guys who could be signed as free agents. I think that's a testament to the high school coaches in the area and the talent at the high schools."

A trio of prospects that worked out on Wednesday also participated in February's NFL Combine. A fourth, Nick Martin (Bishop Chatard High School, University of Notre Dame), was invited Wednesday but could not attend.

Sheldon Day (Warren Central High School, University of Notre Dame), Darius Latham (North Central High School, Indiana University) and Cole Toner (Roncalli High School, Harvard University) all took part in Wednesday's Pro Day.

The Colts know full well how important it is not to miss on local prospects.

Joe Reitz (Fishers) and Jack Doyle (Indianapolis) have played vital roles for the Colts the past few years.

What Wednesday provided the Colts was a hands-on chance to have NFL-caliber talent work with their own coaching staff.

The NFL allows for teams to host a Local Pro Day, which for the Colts includes Indianapolis area colleges and players that went to high school nearby.

"It's just a great opportunity for us to take one more look at these guys," Vasvari said.

"We evaluated them all in the fall. Now we can see how they move athletically, how they compete. It's one more chance for them to come out and prove to us what they can do. It's another job interview essentially."

As Wednesday's interview wrapped up, Pagano brought the 17 NFL hopefuls together for some final words of advice.

Then it was the players' turn to represent the place they will always call home.

Before the prospects go their separate ways to train until the Draft (April 28-30), the players wanted to break down the huddle with a: "1, 2, 3, Naptown".

""It was fun seeing the guys you played high school football with, talk a little trash because you beat them," a smiling Day said on Wednesday.

"My sophomore year of high school we practiced in this (indoor facility) on our route to the State Championship. It definitely treated me well then and it treated me well again today."

Here is a list of the 17 prospects that participated in Wednesday's Local Pro Day:

QB-Connor Barthel (Cathedral High School, University of Indianapolis)

  • Barthel, a 25-5 starter in three years at UIndy, was a part of the winningest senior class in school history.

ILB-Dwayne Beckford (Marian University)

  • Beckford finished up his collegiate career at Marian University, where he helped the Knights to a NAIA National Championship. Beckford previously attended Purdue University.

TE-Jamar Brown (Lawrence North High School, Indiana State University)

  • The lone tight end to work out on Wednesday, Brown has a track background in college, throwing the shot put.

ILB-Kevin Brown (Lawrence Central High School, University of Cincinnati)

  • Helping Lawrence Central to a State Championship appearance, Brown had 48 tackles in 47 games at Cincinnati.

DT-Lee Campbell (Greenwood High School, University of Indianapolis)

  • The three-time all conference selection started 37 consecutive games for the Greyhounds.

DT-Sheldon Day (Warren Central High School, University of Notre Dame)

  • The All-American was a three-year starter for the Irish and his versatility in the defensive trenches led to 15.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries in his final collegiate season.

OG-Joel Hale (Center Grove High School, Ohio State University)

  • Hale played on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Buckeyes, but worked with the offensive linemen on Wednesday.

WR-Reece Horn (Cathedral High School, University of Indianapolis)

  • Arguably the most decorated player in University of Indianapolis history, Horn finished his career at UIndy as Division II's active leader in receiving yards and punt return average.

DT-Darius Latham (North Central High School, Indiana University)

  • Another NFL Combine invitee, Latham left IU a year early after starting 20 times in 35 career games.

WR-Shane Mikesky (Zionsville High School, Purdue University)

  • The 6-3 Zionsville native caught 10 balls this past season for the Boilermakers.

OG-Nick Plavchak (Guerin Catholic, Ball State University)

  • Plavchak, from Carmel, played in 26 games in his four seasons in Muncie.

P-Erich Toth (Brebeuf Jesuit High School, Indiana University)

  • Since halfway through his freshman season, Toth was the punter for the Hoosiers.

WR/DB-Tre Roberson (Lawrence Central High School, Illinois State University)

  • In 2010, Roberson was Indiana's Mr. Football. Roberson will be switching positions at the next level, working out as a wide receiver and defensive back on Wednesday.

QB-Matt Shiltz (Butler University)

  • Shiltz hails from just outside of Chicago and was Butler's quarterback the past two seasons.

CB-Troy Smith (Pike High School, Ferris State University)

  • Working just a few miles from where he went to high school, Smith was the lone (natural) defensive back at Wednesday's Pro Day.

OT-Cole Toner (Roncalli High School, Harvard University)

WR-Jordan Williams (North Central High School, Ball State University)

  • The three-time All-MAC selection, Williams caught 24 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Ball State.

2016 Colts Local Pro Day

The Colts hosted their annual "Local Pro Day" at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

No Title
1 / 173
No Title
2 / 173
No Title
3 / 173
No Title
4 / 173
No Title
5 / 173
No Title
6 / 173
No Title
7 / 173
No Title
8 / 173
No Title
9 / 173
No Title
10 / 173
No Title
11 / 173
No Title
12 / 173
No Title
13 / 173
No Title
14 / 173
No Title
15 / 173
No Title
16 / 173
No Title
17 / 173
No Title
18 / 173
No Title
19 / 173
No Title
20 / 173
No Title
21 / 173
No Title
22 / 173
No Title
23 / 173
No Title
24 / 173
No Title
25 / 173
No Title
26 / 173
No Title
27 / 173
No Title
28 / 173
No Title
29 / 173
No Title
30 / 173
No Title
31 / 173
No Title
32 / 173
No Title
33 / 173
No Title
34 / 173
No Title
35 / 173
No Title
36 / 173
No Title
37 / 173
No Title
38 / 173
No Title
39 / 173
No Title
40 / 173
No Title
41 / 173
No Title
42 / 173
No Title
43 / 173
No Title
44 / 173
No Title
45 / 173
No Title
46 / 173
No Title
47 / 173
No Title
48 / 173
No Title
49 / 173
No Title
50 / 173
No Title
51 / 173
No Title
52 / 173
No Title
53 / 173
No Title
54 / 173
No Title
55 / 173
No Title
56 / 173
No Title
57 / 173
No Title
58 / 173
No Title
59 / 173
No Title
60 / 173
No Title
61 / 173
No Title
62 / 173
No Title
63 / 173
No Title
64 / 173
No Title
65 / 173
No Title
66 / 173
No Title
67 / 173
No Title
68 / 173
No Title
69 / 173
No Title
70 / 173
No Title
71 / 173
No Title
72 / 173
No Title
73 / 173
No Title
74 / 173
No Title
75 / 173
No Title
76 / 173
No Title
77 / 173
No Title
78 / 173
No Title
79 / 173
No Title
80 / 173
No Title
81 / 173
No Title
82 / 173
No Title
83 / 173
No Title
84 / 173
No Title
85 / 173
No Title
86 / 173
No Title
87 / 173
No Title
88 / 173
No Title
89 / 173
No Title
90 / 173
No Title
91 / 173
No Title
92 / 173
No Title
93 / 173
No Title
94 / 173
No Title
95 / 173
No Title
96 / 173
No Title
97 / 173
No Title
98 / 173
No Title
99 / 173
No Title
100 / 173
No Title
101 / 173
No Title
102 / 173
No Title
103 / 173
No Title
104 / 173
No Title
105 / 173
No Title
106 / 173
No Title
107 / 173
No Title
108 / 173
No Title
109 / 173
No Title
110 / 173
No Title
111 / 173
No Title
112 / 173
No Title
113 / 173
No Title
114 / 173
No Title
115 / 173
No Title
116 / 173
No Title
117 / 173
No Title
118 / 173
No Title
119 / 173
No Title
120 / 173
No Title
121 / 173
No Title
122 / 173
No Title
123 / 173
No Title
124 / 173
No Title
125 / 173
No Title
126 / 173
No Title
127 / 173
No Title
128 / 173
No Title
129 / 173
No Title
130 / 173
No Title
131 / 173
No Title
132 / 173
No Title
133 / 173
No Title
134 / 173
No Title
135 / 173
No Title
136 / 173
No Title
137 / 173
No Title
138 / 173
No Title
139 / 173
No Title
140 / 173
No Title
141 / 173
No Title
142 / 173
No Title
143 / 173
No Title
144 / 173
No Title
145 / 173
No Title
146 / 173
No Title
147 / 173
No Title
148 / 173
No Title
149 / 173
No Title
150 / 173
No Title
151 / 173
No Title
152 / 173
No Title
153 / 173
No Title
154 / 173
No Title
155 / 173
No Title
156 / 173
No Title
157 / 173
No Title
158 / 173
No Title
159 / 173
No Title
160 / 173
No Title
161 / 173
No Title
162 / 173
No Title
163 / 173
No Title
164 / 173
No Title
165 / 173
No Title
166 / 173
No Title
167 / 173
No Title
168 / 173
No Title
169 / 173
No Title
170 / 173
No Title
171 / 173
No Title
172 / 173
No Title
173 / 173
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts announce $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only

With 40 days until the kickoff of the 40th season of Indianapolis Colts football, the Colts are offering a $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only starting today at 8 a.m.

news

Colts announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

Dele Harding and Diego Ortiz will work with the Colts' defense and offense, respectively.

news

Lucas Oil Stadium nominated for USA Today's Best NFL Stadium award

The home of the Colts was nominated by a panel of experts, and the winner of the honor will be chosen by fan voting.

news

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner ranked No. 71 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023

For the fourth straight year, Buckner has been honored by his peers as one of the league's top 100 players.

news

Madden NFL 24: Initial ratings for Colts veterans, rookies

Left guard Quenton Nelson and running back Jonathan Taylor earned the Colts' highest overall ratings.

news

Colts unveil 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The Colts will don black helmets for the first time in franchise history as part of the new alternate uniform, which will be worn in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts announce Adam Munoz as 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative candidate

The initiative is in its second year and provides medical students an opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with an NFL club's medical staff.

news

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay honored by Indiana Black Expo with Rev. Charles Williams Award, donates $1 million to organization

Irsay received the honor at the Indiana Convention Center on July 14.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Edgerrin James on lessons he learned from Gene Huey

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Anthony Castonzo remembers how facing Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis accelerated his transition to NFL

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts position reset: Special teams

The Colts added Matt Gay in free agency and are on track to get Rigoberto Sanchez back at punter for the 2023 season.

news

Colts position reset: Safeties

Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety was an intriguing development to come out of the Colts' offseason program.

$40 tickets for 40 hours only!

$40 tickets for 40 hours only!

We're celebrating 40 seasons in Indy with special $40 tickets for 40 hours only for home games at Lucas Oil Stadium! Secure your seats before they're gone.

Find $40 Tickets
Advertising