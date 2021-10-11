Colts Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, DE Kameron Cline To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 5 Game Vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts made the roster moves prior to Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Oct 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
10.11transaction_1920x1080

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive end Kameron Cline to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 28. Campbell participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 59 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops. Campbell has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop. In 2021, he saw action in Week 4 at Miami.

Cline, 6-4, 275 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. As a rookie in 2020, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Cline saw action in one game and tallied two tackles (one solo). He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, Cline appeared in 43 career games (28 starts) at South Dakota (2016-19) and compiled 121 tackles (67 solo), 22.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

