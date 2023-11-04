Roster Moves

Colts elevate CB Chris Lammons to active roster from practice squad for Week 9

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday. 

Nov 04, 2023 at 11:48 AM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Chris Lammons to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Lammons, 5-10, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated in Week 8 vs. New Orleans and registered one special teams tackle. Lammons was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on July 27, 2023. He has played in 43 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2018). Lammons has compiled 18 tackles (nine solo), three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine special teams stops. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles. His last name is pronounced LUH-mawns.

Advertising