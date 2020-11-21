Transactions

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt, DE Cassius Marsh And DT Rob Windsor To Active Roster For Packers Game

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. The team also elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh and defensive tackle Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Green Bay. Indianapolis’ active roster is now at 55 players.

Nov 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Colts Communications
Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2020. He has played in 34 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Marsh, 6-4, 254 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 24, 2020. He has played in 89 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), New England Patriots (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16). Marsh has compiled 149 tackles (106 solo), 25.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 21 special teams stops. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one tackle. Marsh was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Windsor, 6-4, 290 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. He participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp after being selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Windsor played in 52 career games (26 starts) at Penn State and compiled 121 tackles (49 solo), 20.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In 2019, he started all 13 games and finished with 40 tackles (12 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Windsor was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and garnered All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from the media.

