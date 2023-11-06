Colts' defensive depth shines with career firsts in Week 9 win over Panthers

Both Johnson and Adebawore have been their playing time tick up since defensive tackle Grover Stewart was handed a six-game suspension by the NFL in October. Johnson played 43 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in Week 7, then after missing Week 8 with an ankle injury he played 31 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps against the Panthers (both are his two highest snap percentages of his career).

Adebawore, meanwhile, played a career-high 21 snaps (30 percent) against the Panthers.

"It's our job to make sure there's no drop-off," Adebawore said. "If someone goes down, it can't just be an excuse — that's why we can't win or whatever. No, the next guy's ready to go. We all need to keep working but I feel like we did a good job making plays tonight."

It wasn't just Johnson and Adebawore having career firsts on Sunday, though.

With linebacker Zaire Franklin out with a knee injury, Segun Olubi stepped in as the Colts' starting MIKE linebacker. In his first career start, Olubi picked off Young in the fourth quarter for his first career interception.