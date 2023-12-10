Colts announce seven inactive players for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI – The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium:
- CB JuJu Brents (quad)
- RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb)
- RT Braden Smith (knee)
- LB E.J. Speed (knee)
- DE Isaiah Land
- G Jack Anderson
- DT Eric Johnson II
Smith and Taylor were ruled out on Friday. Brents (quad) and Speed (knee) were downgraded to out on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, the Colts activated defensive tackle Grover Stewart to the 53-man roster from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. They also elevated running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the active roster from the practice squad.