Colts announce seven inactive players for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts on Friday ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee). On Saturday, cornerback JuJu Brents (quadricep) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were downgraded to out.

Dec 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Colts vs. Bengals Inactives

CINCINNATI – The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium:

  • CB JuJu Brents (quad)
  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb)
  • RT Braden Smith (knee)
  • LB E.J. Speed (knee)
  • DE Isaiah Land
  • G Jack Anderson
  • DT Eric Johnson II

Smith and Taylor were ruled out on Friday. Brents (quad) and Speed (knee) were downgraded to out on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Colts activated defensive tackle Grover Stewart to the 53-man roster from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. They also elevated running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the active roster from the practice squad.

