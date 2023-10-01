Colts announce inactive players for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium:
- QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)
- CB Darrell Baker Jr.
- DE Isaiah Land
- LB Cameron McGrone
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
- LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)
- TE Will Mallory
Defensive tackle Deforest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson are set to play after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is back in action after missing Week 3 with a concussion.