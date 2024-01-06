Colts announce five inactive players for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts, prior to Saturday, downgraded cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) from questionable to out.

Jan 06, 2024 at 06:45 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Colts vs. Texans Inactives

The Colts on Saturday announced five inactive players for their Week 18 game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium:

  • CB Chris Lammons (ankle)
  • RB Trey Sermon
  • S Henry Black
  • DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
  • G Jack Anderson

On Thursday, the Colts did not rule out any players. On Friday, the team downgraded Lammons from questionable to out.

Center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson, right tackle Braden Smith, running back Zack Moss and cornerback Kenny Moore II were all listed as questionable but are set to play. Moss (forearm) missed the last two games and Moore (back) missed Week 17.

