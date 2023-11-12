Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

FRANKFURT, Germany – The Colts announced five inactive players for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium:
- CB JuJu Brents (quad)
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot)
- LB Cameron McGrone
- G Arlington Hambright
- C Jack Anderson
Linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee), wide receiver Josh Downs (knee) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) were all listed as questionable on Friday's practice report but are active. The Colts on Sunday morning added quarterback Sam Ehlinger and linebacker Grant Stuard to the injury report, each with an illness, and listed both players as questionable.