Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

Cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) did not make the trip to Germany due to injury. 

Nov 12, 2023 at 08:19 AM
FRANKFURT, Germany – The Colts announced five inactive players for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium:

  • CB JuJu Brents (quad)
  • TE Drew Ogletree (foot)
  • LB Cameron McGrone
  • G Arlington Hambright
  • C Jack Anderson

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee), wide receiver Josh Downs (knee) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) were all listed as questionable on Friday's practice report but are active. The Colts on Sunday morning added quarterback Sam Ehlinger and linebacker Grant Stuard to the injury report, each with an illness, and listed both players as questionable.

