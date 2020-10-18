Scrappy Colts Come Back To Defeat Bengals, 31-27

See all the action from on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts moved to 4-2 on the season today with their 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the live, in-game analysis and highlights from today's AFC battle.
LIVE GAME BLOG
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 6 contest against the Bengals:
• TE Mo Alie-Cox
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Daurice Fountain
• T Chaz Green
• LB Darius Leonard
• WR Dezmon Patmon
Colts fans can catch the re-air of Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.