Scrappy Colts Come Back To Defeat Bengals, 31-27

The Indianapolis Colts moved to 4-2 on the season today with their 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the live, in-game analysis and highlights from today's AFC battle.

Oct 18, 2020 at 04:14 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts Vs. Bengals

See all the action from on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

LIVE GAME BLOG

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 6 contest against the Bengals:

• TE Mo Alie-Cox
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Daurice Fountain
• T Chaz Green
• LB Darius Leonard
• WR Dezmon Patmon

Colts fans can catch the re-air of Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

