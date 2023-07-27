Colts sign CB Chris Lammons

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Chris Lammons.
Lammons, 5-10, 190 pounds, has played in 42 career games in his time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2018). He has compiled 18 tackles (nine solo), three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. Lammons has also appeared in three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles.
In 2022, he played in 16 regular season games with the Chiefs and tallied three tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and four special teams stops. Lammons also saw action in one postseason contest and had one special teams tackle.