Colts sign CB Chris Lammons

Lammons, 5-10, 190 pounds, has played in 42 career games in his time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2018). He has compiled 18 tackles (nine solo), three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. Lammons has also appeared in three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles.