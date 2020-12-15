Colts Sign LB Chris Covington To Practice Squad

Covington, 6-2, 245 pounds, played in eight games in two seasons (2018-19) with the Dallas Cowboys and compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the Cowboys in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Covington played in 38 games (13 starts) at Indiana and finished with 118 tackles (70 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed. As a senior in 2017, he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition from the league's coaches and media.