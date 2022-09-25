Colts Avoid Panic Button Before, During Week 3 Win Over Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts stayed true to their process leading up to Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, and kept their cool during the game to win, 20-17. 

Sep 25, 2022 at 07:31 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Post_Game_Article 1920x1080

Everything we heard from the Colts leading up to Sunday's home opener was a both-things-can-be-true message: Yes, we're frustrated with how we played in Week 2; no, we're not panicking after an 0-1-1 start.

And that mentality played out in real time over the course of Sunday afternoon, resulting in the Colts earning a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Nobody panicked," linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who didn't play but was a constantly-energetic fixture on the sideline, said. "From the first quarter to the fourth quarter, nobody panicked."

Instead of panicking at the specter of Patrick Mahomes or a Chiefs defense that found ways to put pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan, the Colts stayed calm and confident – which allowed them to take advantage of a number of mistakes by the Chiefs.

None were more notable than the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flag assessed to defensive tackle Chris Jones in the fourth quarter. The Colts had already sent their punt team on the field with about five minutes left and the Chiefs leading, 17-13; instead of a drive-ending sack, the Colts had a fresh set of downs. From there, the Colts' offense did this:

  • 7-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr.
  • 1-yard loss on a run by Nyheim Hines
  • 4-yard completion to Pittman for a first down
  • 8-yard completion to Parris Campbell
  • 7-yard rush by Hines for a first down
  • 10-yard holding penalty on Matt Pryor, setting up first and 20
  • 13-yard rush by Jonathan Taylor
  • 14-yard completion to Alec Pierce
  • Incomplete pass to Pierce
  • 12-yard game-winning touchdown to Jelani Woods

Those plays chewed about four and a half minutes off the clock and left Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense with 24 seconds to drive into at least field goal range. Some sticky coverage by cornerback Stephon Gilmore resulted in a tipped pass that was intercepted by safety Rodney McLeod Jr. with just seconds remaining, sealing the Colts' win.

"To come back after an awful Jaguars loss and come in at home — game's up and down, they're a good team too, they're going to make plays, we (the O-line) had some miscommunication stuff, and when the team really needed it the most we went out there and put (those plays together), that's what it's all about, man," center Ryan Kelly said. "Complementary football. It's not always pretty in the NFL, but if you can dig deep and go out there and get a win, man, nothing feels better."

The Colts' offense had an opportunity to go win the game thanks to opportunistic play on special teams and stifling defense from Gus Bradley's group.

The Chiefs started three drives inside the Colts' 15-yard line and didn't score on any of them; Kylen Granson's recovery of a Skyy Moore muffed punt led to Matt Ryan finding Woods for a touchdown early in the first quarter. On consecutive fourth quarter possessions, the Chiefs didn't convert a fake field goal and then missed a field goal.

And for the Colts' special teams, kicker Chase McLaughlin made field goals 43 and 51 yards to keep things within striking distance.

"Special teams, you know, is that X-Factor where a big play can really swing momentum," linebacker Bobby Okereke said.

On defense, the Colts held the Chiefs to 2.5 yards per carry – running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had seven carries for zero yards – and pressured Mahomes on 16 of his 46 dropbacks, resulting in the quarterback completing three of 12 passes for 65 yards and a passer rating of 49.7.

"You get that taste of victory and it's like an addiction," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "Winning is contagious. So is losing. Glad we're finally on the right side of it."

The Colts got the monkey off their back and beat a team that's been to two Super Bowls and four AFC Championships over the last four seasons by sticking to their process both during the week and during Sunday's game. Throwing away all the preparation this team did from the start of the offseason program in April to kickoff in Week 1 for two sub-par weeks was never an option. That would've been a panic move, done by a team that lacked confidence.

The Colts didn't panic. They remained confident – whether it was Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Sunday.

"This is a big win, but it's one game," head coach Frank Reich said. "We've got another big one next week, so we've got to put this one behind us. We've got to come in Monday, really you want as a head coach to get in the locker room, to get up here and say the same thing, win or lose. Let's study the tape, let's get better, let's find ways to win, let's find ways to become the team that we envision ourselves that we can be.

"I think today what we said in there was this showed us we can be the team that we want to be. We can be the team that we think coming into this season that we were going to be. We can be that team. But we've got to work to get better."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Chiefs, Week 3

The Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the first home game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In-Game_Photo_Gallery_0925_KC
1 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_001
2 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_002
3 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_003
4 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_004
5 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_005
6 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_006
7 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_007
8 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_008
9 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_009
10 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_010
11 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_011
12 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_012
13 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_013
14 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_014
15 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_015
16 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_016
17 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_017
18 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_018
19 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_019
20 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_020
21 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_021
22 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_022
23 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_023
24 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_024
25 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_025
26 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_026
27 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_027
28 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_028
29 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_029
30 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_030
31 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_031
32 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_032
33 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_033
34 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_034
35 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_035
36 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_036
37 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_037
38 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_038
39 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_039
40 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_040
41 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_041
42 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_042
43 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_043
44 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_044
45 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_045
46 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_046
47 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_047
48 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_048
49 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_049
50 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_050
51 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_051
52 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_052
53 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_053
54 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_054
55 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_055
56 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_056
57 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_057
58 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_058
59 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_059
60 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_060
61 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_061
62 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_062
63 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_063
64 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_064
65 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_065
66 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_066
67 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_067
68 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_068
69 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_069
70 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_070
71 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_071
72 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_072
73 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_073
74 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_074
75 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_075
76 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_076
77 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_077
78 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_078
79 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_079
80 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_080
81 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_081
82 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_082
83 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_083
84 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_084
85 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_085
86 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_086
87 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_087
88 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_088
89 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_089
90 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_090
91 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_091
92 / 93
0925_KC_InGame_092
93 / 93
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

news

Colts Leave Houston Feeling 'Weird,' Unsatisfied, But Also Confident After Week 1 Tie With Texans

The Colts tied for the first time since 1982, and the team left NRG Stadium trying to process neither winning nor losing – but also feeling confident with what they can do in 2022.

news

Why Matt Ryan Is Exiting Preseason Feeling Confident In Colts' Offense

Ryan played 13 snaps in the Colts' preseason finale Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – his final tune-up before making his Colts regular season debut Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.

news

Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan Shine As Colts' Wide Receiver Competition Kicks Into Gear In Preseason Game vs. Lions

Patmon caught five passes for 103 yards while Strachan had three catches for 45 yards – and both players had touchdowns – in the Colts' 27-26 loss to the Detroit Lions Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Pleased With Matt Ryan, First-Team Offense's Work In Preseason Opener Against Bills

The Colts' offensive starters – save for running back Jonathan Taylor – played the entire first quarter and into the second quarter to kick off the 2022 preseason on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising