Jelani Woods' Mindset Heading Into Game-Winner? 'Just Make A Play'

Woods' first NFL catch, and touchdown, came early in the ballgame. After recovering a muffed Chiefs punt inside the Kansas City 4-yard line, quarterback Matt Ryan delivered a strike to Woods, who had snuck into an open zone of the defense, giving Indy an early 7-0 lead.

Woods was targeted one other time in the third quarter, but he was unable to connect with Ryan down the right side of the field on a 2nd-and-8 play from the Indy 39-yard line. But he stayed dialed in the rest of the way, earning an early signature career play in the process.

The Colts, trailing 17-13, embarked on their final offensive drive of the game starting at the 8:38 mark of the fourth quarter. Fifteen plays later, they had advanced to the Kansas City 12-yard line, but just 29 seconds remained in the ballgame.

On 2nd and 10, Ryan lined up in the shotgun with three receivers, including Woods, to his left. The rookie and the veteran quarterback knew instantly, even before the snap, they had a matchup they liked, with Woods hoping to take advantage of a serious size, and leverage, advantage against Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, who at 6-feet is seven inches shorter than him.

"I saw one-high (coverage), and knew we were running a crosser-type route, and I knew the man was playing outside leverage," Woods said. "So I kind of had an idea it was probably coming to me, so it was going through my head, 'Just make a play.'"

The matchup, the route, the throw and the catch were all perfect. Ryan put it only where his big tight end could get it right at the goal line, and he secured it to the ground from there, sending the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

A few plays later, safety Rodney McLeod Jr. picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass that was tipped in the air by cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and the Colts were able to celebrate their first win of the season after a challenging first couple games on the road against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.