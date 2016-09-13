Cheerleader of the Week 2016: Sarah

It wasn't a big family she grew up in. But it was a big football family.

"I grew up being the only sibling in the home. So, my parents were always really involved in my life and involved in my sports," she says. "I don't remember having a Sunday where we didn't have football on watching the games."

But it wasn't until a few years ago that Sarah attended her first Colts game.

"My best friend from high school, we love football. So when we came to college, we purchased the cheapest tickets in the nosebleed section and went to a couple of games."

As a cheerleader, she now has a much better view.