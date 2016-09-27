Cheerleader of the Week 2016: Audrey

Sep 27, 2016 at 06:18 AM
Heather Lloyd
Audrey grew up near Muncie, Indiana. She got her undergraduate degree from Ball State. And she's still at Ball State in graduate school.

"This is my second year and I'll have two more after this. I'll have my doctorate of audiology when I'm done."

This is also her second year as a Colts cheerleader.

"All my free time is either studying or practicing dances," she says.

Those around her are amazed at her ability to juggle it all.

"They're all like, 'How are you going to grad school and being a cheerleader at the same time?' None of them understand how I'm doing it."

It may not be easy, but for Audrey – it's worth it.

"I like being busy and they're both things I like."

She started dancing when she was three and she's never really given it up. In fact, today she's more involved in it than ever.

"I have a younger sister, she is 18. She's a senior in high school this year. She's a dancer and she dances on the dance team at Yorktown and I'm the choreographer for her. So, I get to go and teach them dances."

The middle of three kids, she also has an older brother. Growing up, Audrey says they were all big Colts fans. She was actually a Junior Colts Cheerleader when she was about ten years old. And although it sparked an interest in her, she's not sure she really thought about becoming a Colts cheerleader back then.

"I loved it so much, but it never seemed like something I could obtain," she says.

These days, she knows there's nothing she can't achieve if she's willing to work hard for it. And that's a message she tries to pass along to her sister – who hopes to attend Ball State and dance on the Code Red dance team, just like she did.

"Follow in my footsteps," Audrey laughs.

Whether it's dancing or hearing, Audrey isn't just chasing her dreams, she's helping others to do the same.

"There's a clinic at Ball State that I work at and we see babies all the way up to the elderly. I've always been interested in science and I never wanted to deal with anything where people's lives are in my hands or anything, but I wanted to help people. And so, sounds and music were always interesting to me with dancing."

From Code Red to bleeding blue, Audrey enjoys everything about being a Colts cheerleader.

"Just all the experiences we get. Traveling, I got to go to Hong Kong last year and I'm going to London. I'm really excited about that. And then all the appearances we get to do around the community – I really like that, getting to see the impact we're making and helping out the community."

And that's something she plans to do, one way or another, for years to come.

Advertising