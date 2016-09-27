Cheerleader of the Week 2016: Audrey

"There's a clinic at Ball State that I work at and we see babies all the way up to the elderly. I've always been interested in science and I never wanted to deal with anything where people's lives are in my hands or anything, but I wanted to help people. And so, sounds and music were always interesting to me with dancing."

From Code Red to bleeding blue, Audrey enjoys everything about being a Colts cheerleader.

"Just all the experiences we get. Traveling, I got to go to Hong Kong last year and I'm going to London. I'm really excited about that. And then all the appearances we get to do around the community – I really like that, getting to see the impact we're making and helping out the community."