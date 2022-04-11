Colts Hire Brent Jackson, Jamel Mutunga As Inaugural Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship earlier this year to afford diverse and talented football coaches 

Apr 11, 2022 at 03:13 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

tony_dungy-DCFP-1920x1080 (1)

The Colts on Monday announced Brent Jackson and Jamel Mutunga as the inaugural Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows for the 2022 season. Jackson will serve as the defensive Dungy Fellow while Mutunga will be the offensive Dungy Fellow.

Jackson spent the last seven seasons coaching at the college level. He began his career as a student assistant at Louisiana, his alma mater, and served in that role from 2015-2017 before earning a job as a defensive analyst at Louisiana in 2018. From there, Jackson spent two years at Illinois as a graduate assistant (2019) and defensive analyst (2020) working with defensive backs.

Most recently, Jackson was a graduate assistant working with defensive backs at Oregon after serving in the same position at Auburn in 2021.

Jackson graduated from Louisiana with a bachelors in kinesiology in sport management and earned his masters of kinesiology in sport management from LSU in 2020.

Mutunga brings a decade of collegiate coaching experience to the Colts' coaching staff. He most recently was Rutgers' offensive quality control coach (2020-2022), a role in which he worked with the Scarlet Knights' running backs. He served as Princeton's running backs/kickoff return coach from 2017-2019, Lehigh's running backs coach from 2014-2016 and Muhlenberg College's tight ends/halfbacks coach from 2012-2013.

Mutunga was a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow with New York Jets in 2014 and Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He played running back in college for Gettysburg from 2007-2010 and graduated with a degree in economics and business management in 2011.

The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship earlier this year to provide an opportunity for diverse and talented football coaches to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers. A selection committee comprised of Dungy, the Irsay family, general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and other members of the Colts' coaching staff and football operations department evaluated and interviewed candidates for the positions.

"I am thrilled that the Colts are seeking to help build diversity and inclusion in NFL coaching by launching this Diversity Fellowship coaching program," Dungy said. "It's a tremendous honor for me to be identified with the program. I applaud the Irsay family and the organization for taking this proactive step, and I hope it encourages other teams to look for ways to promote equal opportunities in the coaching ranks."

Creating the fellowship was an important initiative for the Colts in the club's efforts to foster equity among the league's coaching ranks. The Colts will continue to fill positions through the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship as well.

"We're humbled and honored that Tony Dungy's trailblazing accomplishments are also a part of our rich Colts history, but none of us can afford to rest on our laurels when it comes to advancing fairness and opportunity in the NFL's coaching ranks," Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said. "That's why the Colts are so proud to create this fellowship in Tony's honor that will help level the playing field for those who want to coach, teach and lead."

Related Content

news

Why The Colts' Trade For Matt Ryan Took More Than Just Good Fortune

The Colts may have been lucky that Matt Ryan became available, but trading for him was hardly the sole product of good fortune.

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members

news

Women's History Month Spotlight: How The Irsay Family Is Thinking About The Past, Present And Future Of Women In Football

As the Colts look toward the future, they don't want to just hire more women – they want to create an environment that supports them.

news

Colts NFL Annual Meeting Notebook: What's Next At Wide Receiver And Tight End, Plans For Nyheim Hines And Excitement For Yannick Ngakoue

Over the last few days in Palm Beach, we learned plenty about the direction the Colts may take in 2022, both in the short and long term.

news

Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On How Hiring Reggie Wayne And Trading For Matt Ryan Fit 'All Chips In' Mentality

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay discussed a wide range of topics in a sit-down interview with Colts.com Tuesday in Palm Beach during the NFL Annual Meeting.

news

NFL Approves Colts, Eagles' Proposal To Change Possession Rules For Postseason Overtime

Each team participating in overtime in a playoff game will be allowed to possess the ball after NFL owners approved the joint rule change proposal by the Colts and Eagles.

news

Colts To Induct Tarik Glenn Into Ring Of Honor In 2022

Glenn, the No. 19 overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, started 154 games and made three Pro Bowls over his 10 years with the Colts.

news

Why Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Is 'Super Excited' About Matt Ryan

Reich mentioned Ryan's accuracy and history of game-winning drives when discussing his new quarterback on Monday.

news

Colts Hire John Fox As Senior Defensive Assistant

Fox brings four decades of coaching experience to the Colts' coaching staff.

news

Why Second Contract 'Means Everything' To These Colts Players

Mo-Alie Cox, Brandon Facyson, Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis and Matt Pryor all had the odds of making it to Year 5 in the NFL stacked against them at one point in their careers. This month, though, all five signed second contracts that will give them the opportunity to continue their careers in Indianapolis – and they all talked about what that meant to them.

news

Women's History Month Spotlight: Colts Communications Coordinator Pam Humphrey

Humphrey has worked for the Colts for three and a half decades and has had a role in – and front-row seat to – the organization's growth in Indianapolis.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising