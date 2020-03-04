2020 Draft Profile: Brandon Aiyuk Is Dangerous To Opponents In More Ways Than One

"I take a lot of pride in returning kicks," Aiyuk said. "My first year, when I wasn't starting at receiver, I was returning kicks, and this last year I still returned kicks even as a No.1 receiver, just because it's another part of my game that adds value to me. It's something that I like to do. It's something I feel I can help the team at."

Aiyuk wins a lot in contested catch situations, but he doesn't always necessarily attack the ball if the defensive back is in good position. If the defender is going to get physical at the catch point, they can probably throw him off, so he'll need to work on out-muscling defenders at the catch point.

To a much smaller degree, you don't always see much from Aiyuk consistently as a blocker in the open field. Considering he knows its importance, which helps in his success after the catch and as a return man, it may be something teams want him to improve on going to the NFL.

One big advantage that Aiyuk has on his side is that he's already spent the last couple of years in a pro-style environment under Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, who previously was the head coach for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. The Sun Devils' co-defensive coordinators are also former Cincinnati Bengals head coach and one-time NFL Coach of the Year, Marvin Lewis, as well as former New York Giants Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce.

"From the moment Coach Herm came to visit me, he was talking about the pro model. That's exactly what it is at Arizona State," Aiyuk explained about playing for Edwards. "Every practice, every week, everything that we do over there is in preparation for the NFL. It definitely prepares us well.

"Twice a week I would sit in A.P.'s (Pierce) office and just talk about the other side of football, that people don't get to talk about a lot. There are a lot of things I didn't understand, didn't know, that were very helpful," Aiyuk continued. "Just the money side. Life expenditures, stuff like that."

Aiyuk having Edwards, Pierce and Lewis at his disposal in college didn't just help him learn how to be a pro, though. Edwards especially helped Aiyuk's game on the field.