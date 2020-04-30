Michael Pittman Jr. Is Exactly What The Colts Wanted In A Receiver, Teammate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts set out to add some explosive playmakers on offense in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they got off to a hot start when they selected USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the second round with the No. 34-overall pick.

In a draft oozing with wide receiver talent — some have said it could be considered historically deep at the position — the Colts could've gone any number of ways when they went on the clock with the second pick in the second round. But general manager Chris Ballard said it was Pittman Jr. that clearly separated himself from the pack in terms of everything he brings with him.

"I will say this about the receiver draft, I kind of said it the other day, it was about flavor. What flavor did you want? What we saw with Michael was a guy that could win at all three levels," Ballard told reporters after selecting Pittman Jr. "He was big. He's strong to the ball. He competes. He got better every year in college. He's the type of teammate we want. We think he's got a chance to be a heck of a player."

The son of longtime NFL running back Michael Pittman, Junior has taken after his father and worked tirelessly in order to get to the NFL level. At USC, Pittman Jr. was a team captain who was noted not only for his leadership and work ethic, but for his rock-solid personal character.

During his time in Los Angeles, he was recognized with the Pop Warner College Football Award, given to a senior who has made an impact on the field, classroom and community, as well as receiving USC's Community Service Award, the Lifters Award, and he was named USC's MVP in 2019. Pittman Jr. was also a finalist for the Witten Award, which recognizes the college man of the year, and was a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, which is awarded to a player for a blend of performance, leadership, character and resilience.

And that's just off the field. On the field, Pittman Jr. continued to push himself to new levels with each passing season.

"Yeah, just showing up every day. When I say 'showing up,' like showing up; working hard, being there early and studying plays," Pittman Jr. said of his ability to be so productive. "It just leads to more opportunities, and when they happen, you have prepared for them."

All that hard work manifested in success for Pittman Jr., as his numbers improved each season at USC, resulting in a monster senior year.

In 2019, he totaled 101 receptions for 1,275 yards (12.6 avg.) and 11 touchdowns, leading the Pac-12 Conference in receptions, receiving yards, and was second in receiving scores.

Pittman Jr.'s play as a senior earned him a spot as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the top wide receiver in college football. He was also named Second-Team All-American as well as First-Team All-Pac-12 as both a wide receiver and a special teams player.

Yes, that's special teams recognition — something you don't to see much from a star playmaker, outside of being a return specialist. While he does have 11 total kickoff and punt returns to his name (including a touchdown), Pittman Jr. likes being on the blocking and coverage side of things as well. He even has three blocked kicks to his name.

"I think it can attribute to my toughness and want-to, because special teams is football too," he said. "Anytime I can get on the field, I'm going to get out there and try to put somebody on my highlight reel."

The evidence points toward Pittman Jr. being a success in the NFL. He's got the work ethic, collegiate statistical production, size, toughness, athleticism, route running ability and hands to prove that the Colts chose wisely at the top of Round 2.

He stands 6-4 and 223 pounds with 32-1/2" arms and a wingspan of over 6-7, which are all above-average measurements for the receiver position.

To go along with his impressive frame, at the Scouting Combine, Pittman Jr. also put up above-average numbers for his size in the 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical jump (36.5) and broad jump (121).

On the field, Pittman Jr. played almost exclusively on the left side of the formation for three of his four years at USC. As a true X-receiver like the Colts envision him becoming, they may want him to eventually move around a bit and be the guy that opponents have to try and stop.

Pittman Jr. appears to be on his way to being very good when it comes to hand combat with defensive backs. His tape early on showed he could battle a little more in press coverage, but the cornerbacks didn't often appear to try to get physical with him at the line, so it didn't matter then like it will in the NFL. He began using his size and strength more as the 2019 season progressed, making him more dangerous at the point of attack.

"I feel like in press, I'm pretty good at winning at the release. Pretty good at getting hands off me," Pittman Jr. said of his strengths. "In off coverage, it's probably going to be somewhere like the top of the route."

As a route runner, Pittman Jr. makes quick cuts in and out of his breaks, and he's actually got very good agility for a player of his size. In the last 10 years, among receivers who are at least 6-4 and 220 pounds, he was tied for the third-best short shuttle time (4.14) and eighth-best three cone (6.96) at the Combine, which are drills that showcase agility and change-of-direction.

"I just went in my senior year and I didn't just want to be the guy who gets open by pushing people around and throwing people around," Pittman Jr. said at the Combine. "I wanted to show skill and a finesse side."

Although Pittman Jr. is an effective, convincing route runner, he'll likely begin developing a more diverse route tree with the Colts than he had with the Trojans, especially if they further develop him as one of their top receivers.

He has adequate speed and can stretch the field, catching balls downfield as seamlessly as he does in the short to intermediate routes.

He also displays good leaping ability and the ability to high-point the ball, beating the defensive back for the "rebound." Both his vertical (36.5) and broad jumps (121) were among the top 15 receivers with his size over the last 10 years as well. However, it's the blend of his mentality, leaping ability and arm length that really makes his high-point ability work.

With the ball in the air, Pittman Jr. tracks it well downfield and along the sidelines. He shows good concentration and body control, and understands how to use his large frame to shield defenders out of the way. He also knows how to use a defender's momentum against them to better position himself for the ball.

He also has incredibly reliable hands and can make tough, contested catches. In fact, he was only knocked for five drops in his whole four-year college career.

After the catch, it can be a bit of a chore for cornerbacks to bring Pittman Jr. down because of his frame and strength. He keeps his feet moving and tries to drive himself through the tackle. If he catches the ball in space, he's also very much capable of picking up extra yards after the catch.

Adding another layer to being a competitor and teammate, Pittman Jr. is a very effective blocker, which especially accentuates his frame and strength.