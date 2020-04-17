Colts Draft 2020: Revisiting The Connected Dots At Each Position

The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.
INDIANAPOLIS — More than ever, the NFL Scouting Combine is critical for this year's 2020 NFL Draft evaluation.
With the global COVID-19 pandemic, players who did not perform at the Combine, either due to injuries or by choice, may not have gotten an opportunity to provide the 32 NFL teams with adequate physical measurements and athletic test scores. For some, they were lucky enough to get a pro day in before travel for teams became prohibited.
Before the Combine, we set out to find which Combine workout categories may be most important for Indianapolis Colts fans to keep an eye on, based on the common traits in their players. This is especially true for the players who are currently on the roster and have been acquired by general manager Chris Ballard since he was hired in 2017.
What traits do the Colts look for in each position, essentially? For each position group, we've broken it into three categories:
- Players who were either drafted or signed as undrafted free agents by Ballard
- Players who were already in the NFL and have been acquired by Ballard through free agency, waivers or by trade
- Players who were already on the roster when Ballard arrived
These categories help show what Ballard and the Colts may look for in brand new players who have yet to get to the NFL, players who are new to them but already have some sort of NFL experience and players who fit the roster despite the change in front office.
For balance, if Ballard has not drafted and/or signed at least three undrafted players to a certain position, we'll take into account all of the current rostered players that he's acquired.
Not fitting into certain physical or athletic thresholds doesn't necessarily take players off of teams' boards; but it does often move them down boards. Things that would completely take a guy off teams' boards would be if they had really bad football or off-field character, if they had terrible athletic scores or if they just did not fit the team anywhere schematically with their blend of physical measurements and style of play.
The players that we're going to get into today are primarily based on measurements and athletic scores, but play style and strengths and weaknesses of guys' game is also taken into account. It's not beneficial to include someone just because of their size.
In a nutshell, which players in the 2020 NFL Draft (in the Colts' draft range) are most similar, physically and athletically, to the players currently on the Colts roster that they have recently selected in the draft or signed as undrafted free agents?
To determine the pool of players to choose from, we selected 25 of the top players from each position group that may fit the Colts, and then whittled the list down to those who were at least a 50 percent match for the Colts' current position group.
*Denotes a player who participated in the Senior Bowl, which is another positive factor for the Colts.
QUARTERBACKS
None of the quarterbacks on the Colts' roster were brought into the league by the team, so we don't completely know what their "ideal" quarterback prospect might look like. However, there are some similarities that all three of their current quarterbacks share.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: None
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Jacoby Brissett, Chad Kelly, Philip Rivers
Already on roster: None
The minimum traits are: 6'1-3/4" tall, 224 pounds, 32" arms, 6'4-5/8" wingspan, 9-1/8" hands, 5.08 forty time, 4.53 short shuttle
This year's best fits:
- *Jordan Love, Utah State — 7/7 (100%)
- *Steven Montez, Colorado — 7/7 (100%)
- Nathan Stanley, Iowa — 7/7 (100%)
- Kelly Bryant, Missouri — 7/7 (100%)
- Jacob Eason, Washington — 6/7 (85/7%)
- James Morgan, Florida International — 6/7 (85.7%)
- Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 6/7 (85.7%)
- Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State — 6/7 (85.7%)
- Brian Lewerke, Michigan State — 5/7 (71.4%)
- Jake Luton, Oregon State — 5/7 (71.4%)
- Kevin Davidson, Princeton — 4/7 (57.1%)
RUNNING BACKS
Judging by the Colts' roster, they prefer running backs who are big enough to run between the tackles. Nyheim Hines is the outlier; he is smaller in most categories, but has outstanding speed, quickness, receiving and return-game ability. He also weighed nearly 200 pounds, allowing him to have some bulk to him. Generally, the Colts' running backs have a frame that allows them to keep a low center of gravity, are big enough to take hits in between the tackles, have arms long enough to keep defenders at a distance with stiff arms and while they are in pass protection and hands big enough to keep a handle on the ball. While their 40-yard dash times aren't typically eye-opening, their overall explosion scores look good as a result of their vertical and broad jumps, and 10-yard splits.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Bruce Anderson III, Darius Jackson
Already on roster: None
The minimum traits are: 5'8-3/8" tall, 198 pounds, 30-1/8" arms, 6'0-1/2" wingspan, 8-7/8" hands, 4.53 forty time, 1.56 ten-yard split, 35.5" vertical, 121.0" broad jump, 4.27 short shuttle, 15 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin — 11/11 (100%)
- Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State — 10/11 (90.9%)
- Cam Akers, Florida State — 10/11 (90.9%)
- A.J. Dillon, Boston College — 10/11 (90.9%)
- *Darius Anderson, TCU — 10/11 (90.9%)
- *Joshua Kelley, UCLA — 9/11 (81.8%)
- *JaMycal Hasty, Baylor — 9/11 (81.8%)
- *Eno Benjamin, Arizona State — 8/11 (72.7%)
- Rico Dowdle, South Carolina — 8/11 (72.7%)
- Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis — 8/11 (72.7%)
- LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan — 8/11 (72.7%)
- Sewo Olonilua, TCU — 8/11 (72.7%)
- Zack Moss, Utah — 7/11 (63.6%)
- *Lamical Perine, Florida — 7/11 (63.6%)
- *Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt — 7/11 (63.6%)
- D'Andre Swift, Georgia — 6/11 (54.6%)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU — 6/11 (54.6%)
- DeeJay Dallas, Miami — 6/11 (54.6%)
- Javon Leake, Maryland — 6/11 (54.6%)
WIDE RECEIVERS
With only two of their 10 receivers shorter than 6'0", their average size is 6'0-3/8", 201.2 pounds with a 6'4-3/8" wingspan and 9-1/8" hands. The Colts clearly aim for guys in the ballpark of at least 6'0" and 200 pounds, with speed also being a big factor. This allows them to get separation, win 50-50 ball situations and even pick up yards after the catch.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Parris Campbell, Daurice Fountain, Ashton Dulin, Steve Ishmael
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Zach Pascal, Chad Williams, Artavis Scott, Malik Henry, Rodney Adams
Already on roster: T.Y. Hilton
The minimum traits are: 5'11-7/8" tall, 205 pounds, 31-3/4" arms, 6'3-5/8" wingspan, 9" hands, 4.59 forty time, 1.65 ten-yard split, 32.5" vertical, 100.0" broad jump, 7.00 three-cone, 4.38 short shuttle, 11 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- *Michael Pittman Jr., USC — 12/12 (100%)
- *Denzel Mims, Baylor — 11/12 (91.7%)
- *Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — 10/12 (83.3%)
- Gabriel Davis, UCF — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Justin Jefferson, LSU — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Joe Reed, Virginia — 8/12 (66.7%)
- John Hightower, Boise State — 7/12 (58.3%)
- Tee Higgins, Clemson — 6/12 (50.0%)
- Jalen Reagor, TCU — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *K.J. Hill, Ohio State — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Collin Johnson, Texas — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Devin Duvernay, Texas — 6/12 (50.0%)
TIGHT ENDS
The Colts don't have any tight ends on the roster that Ballard has drafted or signed after the draft as an undrafted free agent, but Alie-Cox is the closest thing to it, having signed with the Colts a week before the 2017 draft. The common theme with this group is size and length. They average 6'5-1/2", 256.5 pounds with a wingspan of 6'8-7/4" and 10-1/2" hands. Tight ends have to be tough, make catches over the middle but also be bulky enough to handle blocking duties.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Mo Alie-Cox
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Xavier Grimble, Ian Bunting, Matt Lengel, Billy Brown
Already on roster: Jack Doyle
The minimum traits are: 6'3-3/8" tall, 247 pounds, 33-1/2" arms, 6'7" wingspan, 10-1/8" hands, 4.93 forty time, 1.72 ten-yard split, 29.0" vertical, 110.0" broad jump, 4.79 short shuttle
This year's best fits:
- C.J. O'Grady, Arkansas — 10/10 (100%)
- *Stephen Sullivan, LSU — 10/10 (100%)
- Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — 9/10 (90.0%)
- *Adam Trautman, Dayton — 7/10 (70.0%)
- Hunter Bryant, Washington — 7/10 (70.0%)
- Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri — 7/10 (70.0%)
- *Brycen Hopkins, Purdue — 7/10 (70.0%)
- Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 7/10 (70.0%)
- Mitchell Wilcox, USF — 7/10 (70.0%)
- *Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic — 6/10 (60.0%)
- Devin Asiasi, UCLA — 6/10 (60.0%)
- Colby Parkinson, Stanford — 6/10 (60.0%)
- Charlie Woerner, Georgia — 6/10 (60.0%)
- *Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati — 5/10 (50.0%)
- *Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt — 5/10 (50.0%)
- Dom Wood-Anderson, Tennessee — 5/10 (50.0%)
- *Charlie Taumopeau, Portland State — 5/10 (50.0%)
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
The Colts like their offensive tackles with plenty of height and length. With their length, they can keep defenders at a distance, and their explosion scores show that they can fire off the ball.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Braden Smith
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Brandon Hitner, Travis Vornkahl, Andrew Donnal, Cedrick Lang
Already on roster: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark
The minimum traits are: 6'5-7/8" tall, 287 pounds, 32-1/4" arms, 6'5-7/8" wingspan, 9" hands, 5.31 forty time, 1.92 ten-yard split, 28.5" vertical, 101.0" broad jump, 7.84 three-cone, 4.77 short shuttle, 17 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- Ezra Cleveland, Boise State — 12/12 (100%)
- Jon Runyan, Michigan — 11/12 (91.7%)
- *Matt Peart, UConn — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Alex Taylor, South Carolina State — 10/12 (83.3%)
- Danny Pinter, Ball State — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Josh Jones, Houston — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Austin Jackson, USC — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Isaiah Wilson, Georgia — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Jack Driscoll, Auburn — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Charlie Heck, North Carolina — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Terence Steele, Texas Tech — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Cameron Clark, Charlotte — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Justin Herron, Wake Forest — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Colton McKivitz, West Virginia — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Saahdiq Charles, LSU — 6/12 (50.0%)
- Trey Adams, Washington — 6/12 (50.0%)
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
The Colts seem to have acquired a certain type at both guard and center, despite the fact there are only four guards and two centers on the current offseason roster. But, as mentioned, they are all pretty similar in measurements and athleticism.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Quenton Nelson, Javon Patterson
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Chaz Green
Already on roster: Ryan Kelly
The minimum traits are: 6'2-7/8"" tall, 302 pounds, 32-1/2" arms, 6'6-1/4" wingspan, 9" hands, 5.39 forty time, 1.88 ten-yard split, 26.0" vertical, 98.0" broad jump, 8.00 three-cone, 4.78 short shuttle, 21 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- Cesar Ruiz, Michigan — 11/12 (91.7%)
- *Matt Hennessy, Temple — 11/12 (91.7%)
- *John Simpson, Clemson — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Jonah Jackson, Ohio State — 10/12 (83.3%)
- Kevin Dotson, UL-Lafayette — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Logan Stenberg, Kentucky — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Damien Lewis, LSU — 9/12 (75.0%)
- John Molchon, Boise State — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Darryl Williams, Mississippi State — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Keith Ismael, San Diego State — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Nick Harris, Washington — 6/12 (50.0%)
- Shane Lemieux, Oregon — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon — 6/12 (50.0%)
DEFENSIVE ENDS
You can see a correlation between weak-side ends and strong-side ends with the Colts, as there are those who are taller, lighter and faster (right ends), and then those who may be a little shorter and heavier (left ends), but all have long arms and quality explosion scores. You'll see a common theme with the Colts defenders — and I'll mention it a hundred times — is length/wingspan. Guys with longer arms often have quality strength, they can keep their man at a distance, and they can stretch to the ball or ball carrier better.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Gerri Green, Jegs Jegede
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Justin Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Already on roster: None
The minimum traits are: 6'3-1/2" tall, 250 pounds, 33" arms, 6'6-3/8" wingspan, 9" hands, 4.80 forty time, 1.65 ten-yard split, 35.0" vertical, 114.0" broad jump, 7.94 three-cone, 4.64 short shuttle, 18 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- *Alton Robinson, Syracuse — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Trevis Gipson, Tulsa — 10/12 (83.3%)
- Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois — 9/12 (75.0%)
- A.J. Epenesa, Iowa — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Terrell Lewis, Alabama — 7/12 (58.3%)
- *Jonathan Greenard, Florida — 7/12 (58.3%)
- *Jabari Zuniga, Florida — 7/12 (58.3%)
- Nick Coe, Auburn — 7/12 (58.3%)
- Julian Okwara, Notre Dame — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Bradlee Anae, Utah — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Kenny Willekes, Michigan State — 6/12 (50.0%)
- Alex Highsmith, Charlotte — 6/12 (50.0%)
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Whether they are a large nose tackle or a shiftier, athletic three-technique, essentially everyone on the Colts' interior defensive line has good height, length and explosion scores. The Colts also like to acquire bigger collegiate defensive ends with versatile size who can shift inside to play three-technique. It gives them players who can play multiple positions, who are often quicker inside than interior offensive linemen are used to dealing with. Guys like Tyquan Lewis and Denico Autry have all had bright moments in that type of role.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Grover Stewart, Tyquan Lewis
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: DeForest Buckner, Denico Autry, Sheldon Day
Already on roster: None
The minimum traits are: 6'0-5/8" tall, 265 pounds, 32-5/8" arms, 6'7" wingspan, 9-3/8" hands, 5.14 forty time, 1.77 ten-yard split, 26.0" vertical, 102.0" broad jump, 7.51 three-cone, 4.75 short shuttle, 14 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- *Rob Windsor, Penn State — 12/12 (100%)
- *Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina — 11/12 (91.7%)
- James Lynch, Baylor — 10/12 (83.3%)
- *Larrell Murchison, North Carolina State — 10/12 (83.3%)
- Jordan Elliott, Missouri — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Raekwon Davis, Alabama — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State — 9/12 (75.0%)
- Ross Blacklock, TCU — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Rashard Lawrence, LSU — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *McTelvin Agim, Arkansas — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Malcolm Roach, Texas — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma — 7/12 (58.3%)
- *Marlon Davidson, Auburn — 7/12 (58.3%)
- *Darrion Daniels, Nebraska — 7/12 (58.3%)
- Carlos Davis, Nebraska — 7/12 (58.3%)
- Khalil Davis, Nebraska — 6/12 (50.0%)
- Raequan Williams, Michigan State — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Benito Jones, Ole Miss — 6/12 (50.0%)
LINEBACKERS
This is the only position group on the roster where everyone was brought into the league by Ballard, and he certainly has a type over the last couple of years. Six of the seven linebackers were picked up since 2018 when the Colts switched to the 4-3, Cover-2 base defense. In general, the Colts go for guys with decent height, lighter weight and excellent wingspan and speed.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke, Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin, Skai Moore, E.J. Speed
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: None
Already on roster: None
The minimum traits are: 6'0" tall, 224 pounds, 30-3/8" arms, 6'1" wingspan, 9-3/8" hands, 4.73 forty time, 1.69 ten-yard split, 30.5" vertical, 115.0" broad jump, 4.63 short shuttle
This year's best fits:
- *Zack Baun, Wisconsin — 10/10 (100%)
- *Malik Harrison, Ohio State — 10/10 (100%)
- *Logan Wilson, Wyoming — 10/10 (100%)
- Jacob Phillips, LSU — 10/10 (100%)
- *Davion Taylor, Colorado — 10/10 (100%)
- Shaun Bradley, Temple — 10/10 (100%)
- Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State — 10/10 (100%)
- Joe Bachie, Michigan State — 10/10 (100%)
- Mykal Walker, Fresno State — 10/10 (100%)
- *Evan Weaver, California — 9/10 (90.0%)
- Cale Garrett, Missouri — 9/10 (90.0%)
- *Cameron Brown, Penn State — 9/10 (90.0%)
- *Francis Bernard, Utah — 8/10 (80.0%)
- Dante Olsen, Montana — 8/10 (80.0%)
- Shaquille Quarterman, Miami — 7/10 (70.0%)
- David Woodward, Utah State — 7/10 (70.0%)
- *Khaleke Hudson, Michigan — 6/10 (60.0%)
- Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech — 6/10 (60.0%)
- Justin Strnad, Wake Forest — 6/10 (60.0%)
- Troy Dye, Oregon — 5/10 (50.0%)
CORNERBACKS
Yet again, "length" is the name of the game here. Even though the Colts have several corners who are technically shorter than 6'0", the smallest wingspan among their drafted ones is 6'4", and the shortest arms are 32". For example, Kenny Moore II may be only 5'9", but he's got the longest arms among all corners at 32-5/8", which makes him much longer than his actual height. All of their corners are also at least 190 pounds, as they are required to be solid tacklers. They also had quality 40 and short shuttle times to go with good vertical and broad jumps, showing acceleration and explosion. You've got to be able to go up and challenge the ball in contested catch situations.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Rock Ya-Sin, Quincy Wilson, Marvell Tell III
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie, Lafayette Pitts, Jackson Porter, Picasso Nelson Jr.
Already on roster: None
The minimum traits are: 5'11-3/4" tall, 192 pounds, 32" arms, 6'4" wingspan, 9-5/8" hands, 4.59 forty time, 1.60 ten-yard split, 29.5" vertical, 116.0" broad jump, 7.31 three-cone, 4.18 short shuttle, 14 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- Jaylon Johnson, Utah — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Michael Ojemudia, Iowa — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Lamar Jackson, Nebraska — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Harrison Hand, Temple — 8/12 (66.7%)
- A.J. Terrell, Clemson — 7/12 (58.3%)
- James Pierre, Florida Atlantic — 7/12 (58.3%)
- Jeff Gladney, TCU — 6/12 (50.0%)
- Kristian Fulton, LSU — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Essang Bassey, Wake Forest — 6/12 (50.0%)
SAFETIES
As is custom with Colts defensive backs, they've got to be long, thick enough to absorb hits and athletic. Each group checks those boxes, though there are clear differences in some of their free safety (long and lean) and strong safety (210 pounds-plus) types. Most of their safeties are capable of playing either free or strong safety, or even dropping into the slot.
Drafted/signed as UDFA by Chris Ballard: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Khari Willis
Free agent/trade acquisition by Chris Ballard: Rolan Milligan
Already on roster: None
The minimum traits are: 5'10-7/8" tall, 201 pounds, 31" arms, 6'2-3/8" wingspan, 9-1/2" hands, 4.52 forty time, 1.64 ten-yard split, 33.5" vertical, 118.0" broad jump, 7.00 three-cone, 4.19 short shuttle, 22 bench reps
This year's best fits:
- *Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne — 9/12 (75.0%)
- *Josh Metellus, Michigan — 9/12 (75.0%)
- J.R. Reed, Georgia — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *K'Von Wallace, Clemson — 8/12 (66.7%)
- *Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Kamren Curl, Arkansas — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Tanner Muse, Clemson — 8/12 (66.7%)
- Jordan Fuller, Oklahoma State — 7/12 (58.3%)
- L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech — 7/12 (58.3%)
- Xavier McKinney, Alabama — 6/12 (50.0%)
- Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota — 6/12 (50.0%)
- *Terrell Burgess, Utah — 6/12 (50.0%)
THE BOX CHECKERS
These guys hit every minimum criteria point for their position group:
- QB Jordan Love, Utah State
- QB Steven Montez, Colorado
- QB Nathan Stanley, Iowa
- QB Kelly Bryant, Missouri
- RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
- WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
- TE C.J. O'Grady, Arkansas
- TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU
- OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
- DT Rob Windsor, Penn State
- LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
- LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
- LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
- LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
- LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
- LB Shaun Bradley, Temple
- LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
- LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State
- LB Mykal Walker, Fresno State