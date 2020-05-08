Jordan Glasgow Could Be 'Really Special Core Special Teams Player' For Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL isn't just made up of a bunch of superstars.

There are plenty of guys who can last a decade or so in the league because of their passion, heart and hustle. They outwork everybody else in order to survive and keep their jobs.

There are guys who have prototypical size, or can go from 0-to-60 in a split second, but then you've got your guys like Jordan Glasgow.

The former Michigan Wolverines linebacker and special teams standout doesn't have freak-of-nature athleticism, and he has what could be considered ho-hum size at 6-0 and 221 pounds, but through incredible effort, he worked his way up from a walk-on at Michigan to a starter at linebacker.

The Indianapolis Colts recognized that type of want-to in Glasgow and made him one of their sixth-round picks recently in the 2020 NFL Draft, picking him up at No. 213 overall.

Although Glasgow fully expected to be picked around the range he did, he couldn't help but develop a bit of a chip on his shoulder as he watched name after name come off the board in front of him.

"I heard a lot of positive things from a lot of different teams. I thought I was going to go I think in the sixth or late in the sixth. So I went around where I thought I would've gone if I was drafted," Glasgow told reporters after the draft. "But I saw a lot of people picked before me and that got me.

"Even though I went where I thought I was going to go and where I thought I should go. It got me excited and fired up to see how many people were picked before me and how many people that NFL teams think were better than me," Glasgow continued. "They may have been better than me in college but what matters is the work you put in now going forward. They're putting a little bit more energy into how I am looking at my process going forward."

During his time at Michigan, Glasgow started 15-of-52 games, totaling 140 tackles (10.0 for loss), 7.0 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered, three pass breakups and one blocked kick. Pro Football Focus also credited him with 28 special teams takedowns.

Both on and off the field, Glasgow's effort has been undeniable. Off of it, he was named Academic All-Big Ten all four seasons and was given a U-M Athletic Academic Achievement during his redshirt season in 2015. He also was named CoSIDA Academic All-District three times as well as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2016.

For his work on the field, Glasgow was a national Butkus Award semifinalist in 2019, which is awarded to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional levels, as well as a Burlsworth Trophy candidate, which is given to the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on.

Michigan also gifted him with Roger Zatkoff Award, which is given to the team's top linebacker, and the Blue Collar Award, which is awarded to the team's hardest-working player.

As evidenced by his numerous academic achievements, Glasgow is a very sharp guy and is capable of picking up just about anything on the football field, whether it's defensively or on special teams.

Although his "home" position is linebacker, Glasgow got the opportunity to see some action (including two starts) at the Wolverines' "viper" position, which is basically a linebacker/edge defender/safety/slot defender hybrid. Former Michigan defenders like Jabrill Peppers, Khaleke Hudson and Josh Uche have also played the position.