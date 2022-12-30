'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."
The Happy Blue Year pack includes:
- Four tickets to Colts-Houston Texans game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 7 or 8, 2023
- One exclusive Blue bobblehead doll
- Passes to exclusive pre-game experience with Blue, beginning about two hours before kickoff.
A limited number of ticket packs are available starting at $140. Fans may purchase the pack beginning today at Colts.com/packs.
In addition to being the end-of-year Fan Appreciation Game, the Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe back to Indianapolis during the game, featuring a new issue of the Marvel-Colts Pigskin Pandemonium comic book, special Colts-Marvel content and other family-fun opportunities.