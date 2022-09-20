'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser Benefitting Kicking The Stigma Sold Out

Fans can still bid on auction items and donate at Colts.com/KTS. 

Sep 20, 2022 at 08:30 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Beyond the Sidelines, the Sept. 23 fundraiser at the Lucas Estate benefitting Kicking The Stigma, is sold out.

However, those wishing to support Kicking The Stigma – the Colts and Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses – can donate at Colts.com/KTS and can bid on auction items by clicking here.

Among the once-in-a-lifetime experiences supporters can bid on are an opportunity to attend a live taping of the Pat McAfee Show, a meet-and-greet with Peyton Manning at the Colts-Broncos game Oct. 6 in Denver and a private dinner for six with Colts general manager Chris Ballard or head coach Frank Reich at Anthony's Chophouse in Carmel. There also are plenty of autographed items and other memorabilia as part of the auction.

Again, you can bid on auction items by clicking here.

Funds raised from Beyond the Sidelines will go toward Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which to date have provided $4.1 million in grants to nonprofits and organizations that raise mental health awareness and provide mental health treatment services, primarily in Indiana.

For more on how a Kicking The Stigma Action Grant benefitted a local organization with providing mental health services, click here.

Since being launched by the Jim Irsay family in 2020, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $17 million through donations and action grants to organizations to expand mental health treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond.

For more information, visit Colts.com/KTS.

