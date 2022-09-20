'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser Benefitting Kicking The Stigma Sold Out

Beyond the Sidelines, the Sept. 23 fundraiser at the Lucas Estate benefitting Kicking The Stigma, is sold out.

However, those wishing to support Kicking The Stigma – the Colts and Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses – can donate at Colts.com/KTS and can bid on auction items by clicking here.

Among the once-in-a-lifetime experiences supporters can bid on are an opportunity to attend a live taping of the Pat McAfee Show, a meet-and-greet with Peyton Manning at the Colts-Broncos game Oct. 6 in Denver and a private dinner for six with Colts general manager Chris Ballard or head coach Frank Reich at Anthony's Chophouse in Carmel. There also are plenty of autographed items and other memorabilia as part of the auction.