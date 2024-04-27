 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Draft

2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in rounds 4-7

The Colts own five selections on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Apr 26, 2024
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts added to their offense on Day 2 of the NFL Draft with Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell in the second round and Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves in the third round.

And the Colts played around with their Day 3 picks during the second and third rounds. First, the Colts traded back from No. 46 to No. 52 with the Carolina Panthers, acquiring a pair of fifth-round picks. Then, the Colts traded up from No. 82 to No. 79 with the Arizona Cardinals to ensure they got Gonclaves, trading their sixth-round pick in the process.

That leaves the Colts with five picks on Saturday: Fourth round (No. 117), fifth round (No. 142), fifth round (No. 151), fifth round (No. 155) and seventh round (No. 234 overall).

And there's still plenty of talent available after 100 selections were made Thursday and Friday.

A scan of a pair of respected big boards – from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler – gives us a quick peek at who the Colts may choose from on Saturday. Here's a list of all the players either Jeremiah and Brugler rank among their top 100 prospects in this year's draft:

  • Texas OT Christian Jones (Jeremiah #55)
  • Oregon DT Brandon Dorlus (Jeremiah #65, Brugler #75)
  • Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan (Jeremiah #68)
  • Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (Jeremiah #70, Brugler #57)
  • Colorado State DE Mohamed Kamara (Jeremiah #71)
  • Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine (Jeremiah #72)
  • North Carolina LB Cedric Gray (Jeremiah #75)
  • Oregon WR Troy Franklin (Jeremiah #76, Brugler #58)
  • Washington S Jaden Hicks (Jeremiah #78, Brugler #39)
  • Kentucky WR Ray Davis (Jeremiah #81)
  • Penn State TE Theo Johnson (Jeremiah #82, Brugler #80)
  • TCU TE Jared Wiley (Jeremiah #83, Brugler #89)
  • Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa (Jeremiah #84, Brugler #55)
  • TCU CB Josh Newton (Jeremiah #85)
  • South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler (Jeremiah #89, Brugler #72)
  • Clemson RB Will Shipley (Jeremiah #92)
  • North Carolina WR Devontez Walker (Jeremiah #93, Brugler #93)
  • Virginia WR Malik Washington (Jeremiah #94, Brugler #90)
  • Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright (Jeremiah #95, Brugler #83)
  • Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace (Jeremiah #96, Brugler #86)
  • Washington S Dominique Hampton (Jeremiah #97)
  • Kansas DE Austin Booker (Brugler #78)
  • Wake Forest S Malik Mustapha (Brugler #84)
  • Auburn CB DJ James (Brugler #92)
  • Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Brugler #96)
  • Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen (Brugler #97)
  • Notre Dame RB Audric Estime (#98)

2024 Colts Draft Class: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Colts added size and speed to their offense in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the No. 52 overall pick on Friday night.

adonai-mitchall-photo-gallery
1 / 30
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Classic NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
3 / 30

Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Classic NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
4 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Mitchell was selected as the Big 12 newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
6 / 30

FILE - Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Mitchell was selected as the Big 12 newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
7 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, left, makes a catch in front of TCU cornerback Avery Helm during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, left, makes a catch in front of TCU cornerback Avery Helm during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
12 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
14 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell participates in a flexibility drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
15 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell participates in a flexibility drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stretches during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
17 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stretches during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
19 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke (10) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
21 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke (10) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
22 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
23 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) carries the ball against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) carries the ball against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) is tackled by defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) after a catch in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
25 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) is tackled by defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) after a catch in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) caries the ball as he tries to elude Kentucky defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
26 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) caries the ball as he tries to elude Kentucky defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Lewis Cine (16) closes in during the first half in Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
27 / 30

CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Lewis Cine (16) closes in during the first half in Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Ameer Speed (9) breaks up a pass intended for Adonai Mitchell (5) during second half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 30

Georgia defensive back Ameer Speed (9) breaks up a pass intended for Adonai Mitchell (5) during second half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Jalen Kimber (6) defends in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
29 / 30

CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Jalen Kimber (6) defends in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) breaks free from the arms of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
30 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) breaks free from the arms of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2024 Colts Draft Class: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt

The Colts added to their offensive line on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Pitt tackle Matt Goncalves with the No. 79 overall pick on Friday night.

matt-goncalves-allery
1 / 24
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) battles defensive lineman Bam Brima (57) during their annual NCAA football intrasquad Blue- Gold scrimmage game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
2 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) battles defensive lineman Bam Brima (57) during their annual NCAA football intrasquad Blue- Gold scrimmage game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) lines up against Duke during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
3 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) lines up against Duke during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) celebrates with running back Israel Abanikanda (2) after Abanikanda scored his fourth touchdown of the game during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
4 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) celebrates with running back Israel Abanikanda (2) after Abanikanda scored his fourth touchdown of the game during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive linemen Jason Collier Jr. (50), Matt Goncalves (76) and Terrence Moore (58) block on an extra point attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
5 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive linemen Jason Collier Jr. (50), Matt Goncalves (76) and Terrence Moore (58) block on an extra point attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
6 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) blocks Woffford linebacker Harrison Morgan (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) blocks Woffford linebacker Harrison Morgan (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
8 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) blocks Woffford linebacker Harrison Morgan (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
9 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) blocks Woffford linebacker Harrison Morgan (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
10 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
11 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
12 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) is seen before an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
13 / 24

Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) is seen before an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) blocks during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
14 / 24

Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) blocks during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) walks back to the sideline during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
15 / 24

Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) walks back to the sideline during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) celebrates with offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) after scoring a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 24

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) celebrates with offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) after scoring a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) blocks during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
17 / 24

Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) blocks during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) is seen on the sidelines during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
18 / 24

Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) is seen on the sidelines during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
19 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves, left, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
20 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves, left, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves, left, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
21 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves, left, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
22 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves, left, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL pro day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
23 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves, left, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL pro day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
24 / 24

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Up Next: 2024 Schedule Release

Play Jim Irsay's Million Dollar Schedule Challenge HERE for your chance to win $1 Million! Don't wait, contest ends 4/30 at 11:59pm ET!

The Colts 2024 Schedule will be released in May! Follow along with our Live Schedule Tracker and join the Official Priority List to get first access to tickets.

news

Colts encouraged by weapons, protection around Anthony Richardson after selecting Adonai Mitchell, Matt Goncalves on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts added Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round and Pitt offensive lineman Matt Goncalves in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, bringing in two key players who will help surround Anthony Richardson in 2024 and beyond. 
news

Matt Goncalves calls being drafted to the Colts a 'dream came true'

During the pre-draft process, Goncalves said he spoke extensively with offensive line coach, Tony Sparano Jr. about how he could fit on the team.
news

Adonai Mitchell views himself as 'the best' despite falling to the second round

Mitchell said he's ready to make the teams that passed on him pay.
news

Colts select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts trade up three spots in the third round to select Goncalves. 
news

Colts trade up in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts traded third- and sixth-round selections to Arizona in exchange for the Cardinals' third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts select Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with No. 52 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Mitchell had 11 touchdowns with Texas in 2023, and while with Georgia he caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 College Football Playoff final at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts trade back with Carolina Panthers in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts moved back six spots and acquired two fifth-round picks from the Carolina Panthers. 
news

2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and began Friday by trading back with the Carolina Panthers in the second round. 
news

How Laiatu Latu's journey of perseverance through adversity brought him to Colts in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Latu's love of football propelled him through some legitimate adversity he faced during his collegiate career. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Experts' analysis of Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu

See what experts like NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler had to say about UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu before the Colts selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in second, third round

The Colts own the No. 46 (second round) and 82 (third round) selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which re-starts Friday at 7 p.m. in Detroit. 
