2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in rounds 4-7

The Colts added to their offense on Day 2 of the NFL Draft with Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell in the second round and Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves in the third round.

And the Colts played around with their Day 3 picks during the second and third rounds. First, the Colts traded back from No. 46 to No. 52 with the Carolina Panthers, acquiring a pair of fifth-round picks. Then, the Colts traded up from No. 82 to No. 79 with the Arizona Cardinals to ensure they got Gonclaves, trading their sixth-round pick in the process.

That leaves the Colts with five picks on Saturday: Fourth round (No. 117), fifth round (No. 142), fifth round (No. 151), fifth round (No. 155) and seventh round (No. 234 overall).

And there's still plenty of talent available after 100 selections were made Thursday and Friday.

A scan of a pair of respected big boards – from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler – gives us a quick peek at who the Colts may choose from on Saturday. Here's a list of all the players either Jeremiah and Brugler rank among their top 100 prospects in this year's draft: