Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. 

May 11, 2021 at 04:26 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

transaction_1920x1080 (3)

The Colts signed 6-foot-1, 310 pound defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who started 32 games for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-2020, on Tuesday. 

The 28-year-old Woods totaled 83 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, eight quarterback hits and four tackles or a loss in his three seasons with the Cowboys. Woods also started both of the Cowboys' playoff games in January 2019, logging seven tackles and one quarterback hit against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. 

Woods played between 46 and 60 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in the games he played in between 2018-2020. 

Woods began his pro career as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and appeared in one game that season. He spent the 2017 season on the Titans' practice squad and was picked up by the Cowboys after being waived in May of 2018. 

A restricted free agent in 2021, Woods signed his tender (a one-year contract) in April but was released in May after the NFL Draft.

Antwaun Woods Signs With Colts

Get your first look at defensive tackle Antwaun Woods after he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, left, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) compete for a Eagles fumble during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
1 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, left, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) compete for a Eagles fumble during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) moves to tackle Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN. The Cowboys defeated the Vikings, 31-28. (James D. Smith via AP)
2 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) moves to tackle Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN. The Cowboys defeated the Vikings, 31-28. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©2020 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Washington defeated the Cowboys, 41-16. (James D. Smith via AP)
3 / 10

Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Washington defeated the Cowboys, 41-16. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys' Antwaun Woods (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
4 / 10

Dallas Cowboys' Antwaun Woods (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) moves in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
5 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) moves in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys, 24-19. (James D. Smith via AP)
6 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys, 24-19. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) reacts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 20-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
7 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) reacts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 20-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys, 38-10. (James D. Smith via AP)
8 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys, 38-10. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) celebrates among teammates during an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Seahawks, 24-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)
9 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) celebrates among teammates during an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Seahawks, 24-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) tackles New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Cowboys, 24-22. (James D. Smith via AP)
10 / 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) tackles New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Cowboys, 24-22. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©2019 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Waive LB Anthony Butler

The Colts waived undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
news

Mo Alie-Cox Re-signs With Colts As Restricted Free Agent

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox signed his RFA tender on Monday. 
news

Colts Release RB Paul Perkins

The Colts made a roster move Monday, releasing running back Paul Perkins. 
news

Colts Exercise Quenton Nelson's Fifth-Year Option

The Colts exercised Quenton Nelson's fifth-year option on Wednesday, an expected move that locks the three-time All-Pro into Indianapolis for the 2022 season. 
news

Colts Waive Elijah Nkansah, Austin Rehkow, Casey Tucker

The Indianapolis Colts today waived tackle Elijah Nkansah, punter Austin Rehkow and tackle Casey Tucker.
news

Zach Pascal, George Odum Re-Sign As Restricted Free Agents

Pascal and Odum, both restricted free agents, signed their tenders on Monday, locking them back into the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts Re-Sign CB T.J. Carrie

Carrie played in 15 games and had two interceptions for the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. 
news

Colts Re-Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton is staying in Indianapolis and will have a chance to make NFL history in 2021. 
2021 Schedule Release is Tomorrow! Tickets Available Thursday at 11 a.m.

2021 Schedule Release is Tomorrow! Tickets Available Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com. Single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

Get early access to tickets by joining our priority list!

Get Early Access Ticket Information
Advertising