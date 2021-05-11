Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts signed 6-foot-1, 310 pound defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who started 32 games for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-2020, on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Woods totaled 83 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, eight quarterback hits and four tackles or a loss in his three seasons with the Cowboys. Woods also started both of the Cowboys' playoff games in January 2019, logging seven tackles and one quarterback hit against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

Woods played between 46 and 60 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in the games he played in between 2018-2020.

Woods began his pro career as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and appeared in one game that season. He spent the 2017 season on the Titans' practice squad and was picked up by the Cowboys after being waived in May of 2018.