Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now. 

Jun 22, 2022 at 03:36 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Antoine Bethea remembered walking into the Colts' locker room for the first time back in 2006. He was a sixth-round rookie from Howard and all of a sudden found himself around some of the giants of the NFL – Peyton Manning, Dwight Freeney, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis, etc.

How did Bethea go from being the 207th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft to winning a Super Bowl as a rookie and developing into a dependable safety who played 14 years in the NFL?

First, he had to fit in.

Bethea talked about assimilating into the Colts' culture on the latest episode of the Colts Reunion Podcast with Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks, which you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your podcast platform of choice.

"Just a few months before, man, I'm at Howard University and these are the guys I'm looking at on TV," Bethea said. "So it's a lot of emotions — it's like, man, I'm here, I made it and then it's like, you're kind of star-struck. And then it's like, I gotta get out of that, they're my teammates now.

"There were a lot of emotions, but one thing you always heard whether it was you're watching the games and these guys are playing or you hear something about coach Dungy or Bill Polian, it's the culture, right? And as soon as you set foot in that building, you understand it's a culture, it's a reason why they're winning. It's a reason why you got a bunch of future Hall of Famers on that team, and snap your fingers, I gotta buy into this culture. If I want to be a part of this, I gotta buy in, I gotta be a part of this. Stepping into that locker room, different emotions, but I was blessed to walk into a great situation."

It wasn't just that the Colts had a remarkable number of Hall of Famers on their roster, coaching staff and front office. It was that the culture on 56th Street reinforced everything – and allowed guys like Bethea to reach their full potential.

Bethea also joined Colts Reunion to talk about:

  • What he's up to these days
  • Why he isn't thinking about coaching right now
  • Memories from practicing with the Colts in the 2000s
  • Advice he'd give young players coming up in the NFL
  • Why he was so durable over his career
  • And plenty more memories

Subscribe to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your podcast platform of choice so you never miss an episode of Colts Reunion, the Official Colts Podcast, the Last Word and more.

Related Content

news

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55.

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts Safety Khari Willis Announces Retirement

Willis, a 2019 fourth-round pick, totaled 219 tackles over 39 games (33 starts) in three years with the Colts.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' defense from mid-April through early June.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' offense from mid-April through early June.

news

Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Colts announced the changes on Friday.

news

Colts' Kwity Paye Excited To Help Grow NFL On His Home Continent Of Africa

Paye, a Liberian, will travel to Ghana to participate in the NFL's first official events in Africa later this month.

news

How Colts Are Supporting Tyler Trent Foundation's Second Annual 'Tee Off For Tyler' Fundraiser

Five Colts players, as well as general manager Chris Ballard, will attend the Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic on Monday at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield, and the team also facilitated the donation of a number of items and experiences to a silent auction benefitting the Tyler Trent Foundation.

news

Colts' Frank Reich, Jim Irsay Donate To Funds Supporting Victims And Survivors Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

The donations come in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Buffalo and this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

news

NFL Combine To Stay In Indianapolis In 2023, 2024

The NFL announced on Tuesday it will not move the NFL Combine from Indianapolis, where it's been held since 1987, for at least the next two years.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Our Home Opener vs Kansas City and Monday Night Football vs Pittsburgh are officially SOLD OUT! Limited single game tickets are available for remaining home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising