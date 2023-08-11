Colts-Bills preview: Anthony Richardson's preseason debut, plus what to watch at every position on Saturday

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Emptying the notebook with a position-by-position look at what to watch for as the Colts head to Buffalo for Saturday's preseason curtain-lifter against the Bills at Highmark Stadium:

Quarterbacks: Anthony Richardson will start and play roughly a quarter with the Colts' first-team offense, head coach Shane Steichen said Thursday. The Colts have seen Richardson respond well to mistakes as well as good days throughout training camp, but how he operates the offense and plays in true live-game action will be telling in the team's evaluation of the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. ... Gardner Minshew will follow Richardson at quarterback on Saturday. He's been every bit as advertised both on the field as a quarterback and off the field as a teammate. ... Sam Ehlinger has made a couple of standout throws during camp, including a deep sideline ball to undrafted rookie wide receiver Kody Case this week.

Running backs: With Jonathan Taylor on PUP, Zack Moss working back from an arm injury and Deon Jackson nursing a quad, rookie Evan Hull has a tremendous opportunity to showcase some of the good things he's shown during training camp with the ball in his hands. Hull was an accomplished pass-catcher in college at Northwestern but has shown some burst on run plays over the last few weeks.

Wide receivers: Keep an eye on if Richardson is able to connect with Alec Pierce on Saturday. The two linked up for a nice back-shoulder play during Thursday's practice, something Richardson said he's been working on with the second-year receiver. ... Rookie Josh Downs has been a favorite target of both Richardson and Minshew during camp because, as Minshew put it, he's frequently getting open. "As long as he keeps doing that, we are going to try and keep finding him," Minshew said. ... Third-year wideout Mike Strachan has made a number of standout plays during camp.

Tight ends: Several tight ends did not practice this week, including Jelani Woods, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory. We'll see if any of those guys get on the field Saturday. ... With so many tight ends potentially out, expect to see plenty of Kylen Granson early on, then a mix of guys like Pharaoh Brown, Nick Eubanks, Michael Jacobson and Ricky Seals-Jones; the latter three joined the Colts during training camp.