Game Recap

Presented by

Colts are unable to complete comeback bid and fall to Rams in overtime

The Colts are now 2-2 after their 29-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Oct 01, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Post_Game_Article 1920x1080

In his third career start, quarterback Anthony Richardson had a valiant effort in the Colts 29-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He finished the game completing 11 of 25 of passes for 200 yards, rushed for 56 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

The Rams got off to a quick start, outscoring the Colts 20-0 in the first half.

The Colts got on the board for the first time in the third quarter after a 35-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to tight end Mo Alie-Cox. The play was set up by a strong drive by running back Zack Moss, who had 40 yards on three carries.

Moss also caught a pass from Richardson to convert the team's two-point conversion attempt and make it a 23-8 game.

Then on the ensuing defensive drive, cornerback Kenny Moore II intercepted a pass at the Rams' 42-yard line to set his offense up with great field position.

The Colts found the end zone again in the fourth quarter, following a one-yard touchdown run by Richardson. They managed to get in the red zone after he found wide receiver Alec Pierce deep downfield for a 38-yard pass. On that same play the Rams were called for a personal foul, which tacked on another 15 yards.

Now trailing 23-15 in the fourth quarter, momentum began to shift to their side, especially after a big third and 2 stop by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Back on offense, Richardson and Co. quickly drove downfield, in large part because of two 20+ yard receptions by tight end, Drew Ogletree. Then facing fourth and 4, Richardson scampered out of the pocket and found fellow tight end, Kylen Granson for a 17-yard reception.

Closing out the drive, Richardson found Ogletree for the third time, good for a five-yard touchdown catch. Down 23-21, the Colts had to go for two and got it after a reception in the end zone by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to tie the game at 23 with less than two minutes left in the game.

After neither team could score again before the end of regulation, the Colts were off to overtime for the second straight game.

The Rams received the opening kickoff and after driving the ball downfield, ended the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Next week, the Colts will play host to the Tennessee Titans for their third divisional game of the season.

Game Photos: Colts vs. Rams, Week 4

View in-game highlights from the Colts' taking on the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 1.

2023 In-game Gallery-100123-LAR
1 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1001
2 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1002
3 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1003
4 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1004
5 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1005
6 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1006
7 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1007
8 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1008
9 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1009
10 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1010
11 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1011
12 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1012
13 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1013
14 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1014
15 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1015
16 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1016
17 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1017
18 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1018
19 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1019
20 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1020
21 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1021
22 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1022
23 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1023
24 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1024
25 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1025
26 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1026
27 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1027
28 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1028
29 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1029
30 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1030
31 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1031
32 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1032
33 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1033
34 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1034
35 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1035
36 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1036
37 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1037
38 / 109
Doug McSchooler/Doug McSchooler
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1038
39 / 109
Doug McSchooler/Doug McSchooler
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1039
40 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1040
41 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1041
42 / 109
Doug McSchooler/Doug McSchooler
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1042
43 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1043
44 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1044
45 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1045
46 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1046
47 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1047
48 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1048
49 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1049
50 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1050
51 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1051
52 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1052
53 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1053
54 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1054
55 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1055
56 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1056
57 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1057
58 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1058
59 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1059
60 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1060
61 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1061
62 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1062
63 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1063
64 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1064
65 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1065
66 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1066
67 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1067
68 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1068
69 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1069
70 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1070
71 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1071
72 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1072
73 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1073
74 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1074
75 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1075
76 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1076
77 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1077
78 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1078
79 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1079
80 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1080
81 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1081
82 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1082
83 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1083
84 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1084
85 / 109
Doug McSchooler/Doug McSchooler
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1085
86 / 109
Doug McSchooler/Doug McSchooler
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1086
87 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1087
88 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1088
89 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1089
90 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1090
91 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1091
92 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1092
93 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1093
94 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1094
95 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1095
96 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1096
97 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1097
98 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1098
99 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1099
100 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1100
101 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1101
102 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1102
103 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1103
104 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1104
105 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1105
106 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1106
107 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1108
108 / 109
2023_1001_LAR_Ingame_1107
109 / 109
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Matt Gay connects on four 50+ yard field goals as Colts top Ravens in overtime

Gardner Minshew started his first game for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (concussion) out for Week 3. 
news

Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss lead Colts past Texans after Anthony Richardson exits with concussion

Richardson rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter before he entered the concussion protocol early in the second quarter; Minshew completed 83 percent of his passes while Moss averaged 4.9 yards per rush in their 2023 Colts debuts. 
news

Anthony Richardson, Colts' starting offense plays entire first half in win over Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts' first-team offense played 33 snaps over the first and second quarters in Thursday night's preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Anthony Richardson debuts as Colts fall to Bills in 2023 preseason opener 

Richardson completed seven of 12 passes for 67 yards with an interception with the Colts' first-team offense in his first preseason game in the NFL. 
news

Colts Finish 2022 Season Disappointed With Close Loss To Houston Texans

The Colts lost, 32-21, to the Houston Texans in Week 18 and ended the 2022 season on a seven-game losing streak. 
news

Colts Digest Sixth Straight Defeat, Final Opportunities In 2022 Season After Week 17 Loss To New York Giants

The Colts lost, 38-10, to the playoff-bound New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Turnovers, Third Downs Sink Nick Foles, Colts In Week 16 Loss To Los Angeles Chargers

Foles threw three interceptions and the Colts went 0-for-10 on third down in Monday night's loss to the Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

String Of Missed Opportunities Cost Colts As Vikings Complete Historic Comeback

After leading 33-0 at halftime, the Colts fell to the Vikings in what wound up being the biggest comeback in NFL history. 
news

After Turnover-Filled Loss To Cowboys, Colts Hit 'Gut Check' Time Heading Into Bye Week

The Colts turned the ball over four times and allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to 54-19 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Slow Start, Lack Of Execution Doom Colts In Monday Night Loss To Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts were able to erase a 13-point halftime deficit but weren't able to execute enough when it counted in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, dropping the team's record to 4-7-1 this season. 
Advertising