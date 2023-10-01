Colts are unable to complete comeback bid and fall to Rams in overtime

In his third career start, quarterback Anthony Richardson had a valiant effort in the Colts 29-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.
He finished the game completing 11 of 25 of passes for 200 yards, rushed for 56 yards and scored three total touchdowns.
The Rams got off to a quick start, outscoring the Colts 20-0 in the first half.
The Colts got on the board for the first time in the third quarter after a 35-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to tight end Mo Alie-Cox. The play was set up by a strong drive by running back Zack Moss, who had 40 yards on three carries.
Moss also caught a pass from Richardson to convert the team's two-point conversion attempt and make it a 23-8 game.
Then on the ensuing defensive drive, cornerback Kenny Moore II intercepted a pass at the Rams' 42-yard line to set his offense up with great field position.
The Colts found the end zone again in the fourth quarter, following a one-yard touchdown run by Richardson. They managed to get in the red zone after he found wide receiver Alec Pierce deep downfield for a 38-yard pass. On that same play the Rams were called for a personal foul, which tacked on another 15 yards.
Now trailing 23-15 in the fourth quarter, momentum began to shift to their side, especially after a big third and 2 stop by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Samson Ebukam.
Back on offense, Richardson and Co. quickly drove downfield, in large part because of two 20+ yard receptions by tight end, Drew Ogletree. Then facing fourth and 4, Richardson scampered out of the pocket and found fellow tight end, Kylen Granson for a 17-yard reception.
Closing out the drive, Richardson found Ogletree for the third time, good for a five-yard touchdown catch. Down 23-21, the Colts had to go for two and got it after a reception in the end zone by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to tie the game at 23 with less than two minutes left in the game.
After neither team could score again before the end of regulation, the Colts were off to overtime for the second straight game.
The Rams received the opening kickoff and after driving the ball downfield, ended the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Next week, the Colts will play host to the Tennessee Titans for their third divisional game of the season.
View in-game highlights from the Colts' taking on the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 1.