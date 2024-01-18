Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

In the four games Richardson started in 2024 – Weeks 1, 2, 4 and 5 – the Colts were ninth in explosive runs (14) and 10th in explosive passes (21), per Pro Football Focus. The Colts weren't able to build on those early encouraging signs with their rookie quarterback, of course, as Richardson sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5.

Notably, the timing of Richardson's injury – which came in Taylor's season debut after he was activated from the PUP list – meant he and Taylor were on the field for just two plays in 2023, both in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. The first was a toss sweep to Taylor that gained three yards; the second was on a third-and-26 screen pass that went to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

And while we didn't get to see it in 2023, having two of the Colts' most explosive playmakers lining up next to each other could create headaches for opposing defenses in 2024.

"Combining those guys in the backfield is going to be big for us," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Obviously, we'll get those reps in the spring and training camp and gel and create that chemistry with those two back there. We've got a chance obviously with both those guys in the backfield to be very explosive."

Richardson had four explosive runs as a rookie, with all of them coming on intentional running plays (either read options or designed QB runs). In other words: None of his explosive runs came on scrambles.

But that also gets at a part of Richardson's game we saw a glimpse of in 2023: When he escapes the pocket, he keeps his eyes downfield and looks to pass unless there's a clear lane for him to run. And his willingness to take shots downfield, either inside or outside the pocket, adds another aspect to the Colts' offense opposing defenses may come to respect.

"When he plays, people defend you a little differently," general manager Chris Ballard said. "I do think – I think we saw it already, it kind of naturally happens when he's in there. Either with his feet or with his arm because of what he's able to do. Look, he's got a lot of work to do and there will be some moments next year where he'll still look like a rookie. It's going to happen. I think his ability to push the ball down the field and create allows for those explosive plays to happen."

It's not always as simple as this, but when a quarterback is willing to push the ball downfield, it usually takes away from a defense's willingness to load the box to stop the run. And if you load up to stop the run, it can create opportunities for a quarterback like Richardson to throw it deep.

Both Pierce and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (who's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March) mentioned Richardson's willingness to throw deep as something that'll help not only the Colts' offense, but their own games going forward.

"He loves to throw the ball deep, so it'll definitely help my role," Pierce said. "That's something we talk with the coaches — they say hey, keep your head up, should have some more opportunities next year. I'm just going to take all the information I got this year, go into the offseason, use it to learn, watch the film, grow, get better."

It's no secret that the most explosive offenses usually are among the top in the NFL. Nine of the league's 10 most explosive passing offenses made the playoffs (the Minnesota Vikings were the only exception), while five of the top 10 explosive rushing offenses made the playoffs. The Colts finished 2023 with an explosive pass rate of 11.2 percent (26th) and an explosive run rate of 12.2 percent (16th).

Richardson, of course, still has to earn respect from opposing defenses – while the Colts were encouraged by his four games as a rookie, Ballard emphasized the 21-year-old quarterback still has "a lot of work to do." But if Richardson continues on the trend he was on this fall – whether it was on throws with one of the best defensive players in a generation wrapping him up or dashing into the Houston end zone twice – it'll open things up for the entire Colts offense.

And that includes Taylor, who again, we haven't really seen play with Richardson yet.