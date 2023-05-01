From a text to a phone call: How the entire Colts' organization became sold on Anthony Richardson as their quarterback of the future 

When the Colts dove into evaluating Richardson after the 2022 season, Dodds looked at his limited resume – 13 career starts – and wondered: "What are we doing?"

"It's just a hard study, right," Dodds said. "13 games played total. Last year, I'm talking his sophomore year, he threw like 60 balls. There's really not an accurate grade on the scale for a guy that okay, he's got blue traits, but there's no resume."

The Colts didn't begin the process of evaluating 2023's class of quarterbacks with an end – be it Richardson or someone else – in mind. It was going to take hours upon hours, days upon days, weeks upon weeks, months upon months of work to identify if there was a quarterback worthy of taking in the top five of the NFL Draft.

"The further you go, the answer just happens as you do the work," Brown said. "Just do the process and then the answer will come out at the end."

As Dodds, who said he was hard on Richardson at first, watched more tape in that process, the young quarterback's poise kept shining. At one point, Colts video director Stewart Cramer put together a cut-up of all of Richardson's throws under pressure, and Dodds saw someone who possessed certain "natural instincts," he said, "that some of these other guys did not."

"So, you're going, 'Alright, we can fix some things,''" Dodds said.

At Florida, Richardson didn't drop his eyes when he was under pressure — he stayed poised and made good decisions while keeping his eyes downfield. If he scrambled, he didn't take off and run because he was panicked – he scrambled with purpose. And his remarkable arm strength allowed him to deliver throws into tight windows from any throwing platform, too.

"People have instincts," Moore, a longtime scout, said. "They have a feel for the game. You go out there, play in the yard, go on the parking lot, go over there on the practice field — some people just know how to play ball. I think it's God-given."

Another factor as the Colts' process moved on: The arrival of Shane Steichen as head coach.

A few weeks after settling into his new gig in Indianapolis, Steichen told Ballard: "There's not many guys that can do what Anthony Richardson can do." A vision began to be formed for how Richardson could fit in the Colts' offense in addition to the vision for who he was as a prospect.

"Our head coach is a straight shooter," Brown said. "So, when he came and he told us, hey, I'm looking for this at quarterback, this, that and the third. That helps narrow down what we're shooting at."

And in February, too, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay felt a pull toward Richardson. The Colts began to believe in how, collectively, they could take Richardson's remarkable athleticism, arm strength and natural quarterbacking ability and develop him in the coming years.

It's where the process led them. Ballard kept his preference – Richardson – close to the vest, informing only a select few within the organization. It wasn't because he was worried about information leaking – "I have a great deal of trust of our internally of our people," Ballard said – but it was because he knew he had to be right about this.

And if he was wrong, someone had to tell him without knowing who he leaned toward.

"You don't want to tell the whole group what we're thinking – and it's not we're worried something is going to get out of the building," Dodds said. "It was just keep working through all the other players, all the other scenarios and speak up if you feel there is a better option or you feel strongly about going another direction."

Collectively, though, everything pointed toward Richardson.

"Some of the --- he can do, very few people on Earth can do," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said in the Colts' draft room, via a clip exclusive to Colts productions.

"I see a generational talent, something that may not come along every 50 years," Brown told Colts Productions after Richardson's pro day. "... This guy has stuff at the floor level that people's ceilings will never reach."

But, early in the spring, the process wasn't over yet.

"It wasn't like we knew the whole time," Brown said after the draft. "We knew he had talent, but then it's like, what are we looking for? What are we trying to do? What do we want our quarterback to be for the Colts as opposed to what everybody else wants?"