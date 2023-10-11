Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts place QB Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, sign G Ike Boettger to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign WR Anthony Miller, QB Kellen Mond to practice squad, release WR Juwann Winfree from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 

Oct 11, 2023 at 08:51 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday placed quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, which will keep the 2023 No. 4 overall pick out for at least the next four games.

Richardson sustained an AC joint injury to his right (throwing) shoulder during the second quarter of the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The rookie will now miss, at a minimum, games at the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 6), Cleveland Browns (Week 7), New Orleans Saints (Week 8) and Carolina Panthers (Week 9). Per IR rules, the earliest Richardson could be activated is the Colts' Week 10 game against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany. The Colts have a bye in Week 11.

Veteran Gardner Minshew will step in for Richardson beginning with this weekend's AFC South tilt against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The Colts are 3-0 in games Minshew either starts (Week 3) or plays significant snaps (Weeks 2, 5).

"It's tough when a guy gets dinged up like (Richardson's) been dinged up," head coach Shane Steichen said Monday. "He's obviously a very, very talented player, and it's tough. But we have a lot of faith in Gardner, too, to step in and go operate the way he's been doing."

Additionally, the Colts on Wednesday elevated guard Ike Boettger to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, released wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Anthony Miller and quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad.

Boettger has appeared in two games for the Colts this season. The veteran spent the last five seasons (2018-2022) with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 34 games (17 starts).

Miller, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has 140 receptions for 1,589 yards with 12 touchdowns over 50 career games with the Chicago Bears (2018-2020), Houston Texans (2021) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021).

Mond, the No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

Related Content

news

Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

Taylor, who joined the Colts as a second-round draft pick in 2020, led the NFL in rushing in 2021 and has the league's third-highest yards per carry average among running backs since his debut.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor from Reserve/PUP list, waive RB Jake Funk

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday. 
news

Colts elevate G Ike Boettger, WR Amari Rodgers to active roster from practice squad; sign WR K.J Hamler to practice squad, release CB Darren Hall from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday. 
news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 
news

Colts release CB Chris Lammons

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 
news

Colts sign RB Trey Sermon to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive RB Deon Jackson; elevate G Ike Boettger, WR Juwann Winfree to active roster from practice squad for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday. 
news

Colts sign 3 to practice squad; waive 3 from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts sign long snapper Luke Rhodes to contract extension

Rhodes in 2021 was named a first-team AP All-Pro and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. 
news

Colts sign DT McTelvin Agim to practice squad, release DT Caleb Sampson from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 
news

Colts sign DE Jake Martin, waive G Arlington Hambright; sign WR Racey McMath to practice squad, release CB Kevin Toliver II from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday. 
news

Colts sign CB Darren Hall, TE Johnny Lumpkin to practice squad; release LB Donavan Mutin from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday. 
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising