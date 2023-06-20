Colts position reset: Quarterbacks

Training camp sneak peek

All eyes will be on how the Colts split up practice snaps between Minshew and Richardson as training camp progresses. Steichen said he and his coaching staff will formulate a plan in the coming weeks, one that'll allow for competition while preparing the entire team for the start of the regular season.

But whether Richardson is exclusively with the first-team offense, second-team offense or bouncing between the two, his day-to-day progress will be closely watched in Westfield. How Richardson grasps offensive concepts, responds to mistakes, handles situational drills, etc. will inform the Colts' evaluation of his readiness to make his NFL debut.

One other note here: Something fans will notice up at Grand Park is the tight-knit nature of the Colts' quarterback room – and those good vibes will go a long way toward producing a healthy competition to decide who the team's Week 1 starter will be.

"Anytime somebody has a big play, the other quarterbacks behind him are going crazy," Minshew said. "I think it's been a lot of good energy, a lot of good camaraderie being built, a lot of high-fives and smiles. I think those are all things that when times get tough, you've got to be able to rely on those strong relationships. It's good to see those getting built.