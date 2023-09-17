Colts QB Anthony Richardson exits Week 2 win over Houston Texans, enters concussion protocol

Richardson self-reported symptoms and was removed from Sunday's game in the second quarter. 

Sep 17, 2023 at 05:48 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

HOUSTON – Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson self-reported concussion-like symptoms in the second quarter of the Colts' 31-20 Week 2 win over the Houston Texans Sunday at NRG Stadium and was removed from the game for further evaluation. Richardson did not return to the game and was officially ruled out with a concussion later in the first half.

Head coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday's game he though Richardson sustained the concussion on his second touchdown run of the game – a 15-yard rush on which the rookie quarterback was hit hard while crossing the Texans' goal line.

"I'm hoping that he's all right," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "You can tell he's a hell of a player. That's my brother, man. I've got real love for him, and I hope that he comes back from this even stronger. Wishing the best for him and praying for him."

Backup Gardner Minshew entered the game for Richardson and completed 19 of 23 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown to help push the Colts to their first win of the Steichen era.

"I told him at halftime, like I'm gonna hold it down for you," Minshew said. "Everybody follows him. He's the leader of this team. I was happy to be able to fill in and help when I could. But I'm gonna continue to support him and help him the best way that I can."

Minshew said Richardson was in good spirits at halftime and was "fired up" about the Colts having consecutive touchdown drives after he left the game.

Richardson exited both of the Colts' regular season games due to injuries. He will now enter the NFL concussion protocol.

"Obviously, you think about those things," Steichen said. "I mean, those things – I don't know, fluke thing on that one. Hopefully, it doesn't continue to happen."

Related Content

news

'No one panicked:' How Gardner Minshew stepped in for Anthony Richardson, pushed Colts to Week 2 win over Texans

Gardner Minshew tagged in for an injured Anthony Richardson in the second quarter and helped propel the Colts to a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.  
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 2 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts exit Week 1 disappointed in loss to Jaguars, but encouraged by Anthony Richardson's progress

Richardson completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and rushed 10 times for 40 yards with a score in his NFL regular season debut. 
news

Michael Pittman Jr. wants to be 'that guy' Anthony Richardson can trust as Colts begin 2023 season

Understanding the challenges that come with being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, one of Pittman's goals for 2023 is to take as much pressure off Richardson as he possibly can. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Shane Steichen will lean into 'hot hand' with Colts' running game to begin 2023 season

Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and potentially Zack Moss will form the Colts' running-back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
