Colts QB Anthony Richardson exits Week 2 win over Houston Texans, enters concussion protocol

HOUSTON – Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson self-reported concussion-like symptoms in the second quarter of the Colts' 31-20 Week 2 win over the Houston Texans Sunday at NRG Stadium and was removed from the game for further evaluation. Richardson did not return to the game and was officially ruled out with a concussion later in the first half.

Head coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday's game he though Richardson sustained the concussion on his second touchdown run of the game – a 15-yard rush on which the rookie quarterback was hit hard while crossing the Texans' goal line.

"I'm hoping that he's all right," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "You can tell he's a hell of a player. That's my brother, man. I've got real love for him, and I hope that he comes back from this even stronger. Wishing the best for him and praying for him."

Backup Gardner Minshew entered the game for Richardson and completed 19 of 23 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown to help push the Colts to their first win of the Steichen era.

"I told him at halftime, like I'm gonna hold it down for you," Minshew said. "Everybody follows him. He's the leader of this team. I was happy to be able to fill in and help when I could. But I'm gonna continue to support him and help him the best way that I can."

Minshew said Richardson was in good spirits at halftime and was "fired up" about the Colts having consecutive touchdown drives after he left the game.

Richardson exited both of the Colts' regular season games due to injuries. He will now enter the NFL concussion protocol.