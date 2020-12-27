INDvsPIT Inactives List (2020, Week 16)

PITTSBURGH — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field:
• T Anthony Castonzo
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Marcus Johnson
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Isaiah Rodgers
The Indianapolis Colts dominated the AFC North Division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the first half of Sunday's Week 16 matchup. But the Steelers were able to return the favor, and then some, over the final two quarters, handing the Colts a deflating 24-28 loss that puts Indy out of the AFC playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season.
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
The Indianapolis Colts fell to 10-5 on the season with their 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) in today's Week 16 action at Heinz Field. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
