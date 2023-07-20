Colts unveil 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The Colts will don black helmets for the first time in franchise history as part of the new alternate uniform, which will be worn in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Jul 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts will debut a first-of-its-kind alternate uniform for their Week 7 game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday.

The "Indiana Nights" uniform features – after years of interest from fans – a black helmet, the first of its kind in Colts history. The Colts' iconic blue is re-imagined in the jersey and pants with a heather pattern – first of its kind in the NFL – and the classic shoulder stripes run horizontally across the shoulder pads. The white jersey numbers are outlined in black, and the Colts' secondary logo – paying homage to the state of Indiana – adorns the top left corner of the jersey.

Check out the uniform, modeled by wide receiver Alec Pierce and safety Rodney Thomas II, in the gallery below:

Indiana Nights Uniform 

The inspiration for the alternate uniform comes from not only fan demand for a black helmet, but from the combination of black and blue that resemble and Indiana night sky. And through its black helmet and accents, "Indiana Nights" additionally draws inspiration from the strength, fearlessness and resilience the color black evokes.

Official Indiana Nights gear is now available at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

