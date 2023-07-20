Colts unveil 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The "Indiana Nights" uniform features – after years of interest from fans – a black helmet, the first of its kind in Colts history. The Colts' iconic blue is re-imagined in the jersey and pants with a heather pattern – first of its kind in the NFL – and the classic shoulder stripes run horizontally across the shoulder pads. The white jersey numbers are outlined in black, and the Colts' secondary logo – paying homage to the state of Indiana – adorns the top left corner of the jersey.